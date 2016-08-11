Election Day 2016: Live coverage from Maryland

FROM WEST BALTIMORE

Suzette Barron of Ashburton decided a long time ago who she would vote for President.

Donald Trump does not have "the knowledge, tact or diplomacy to represent the United States. So her vote went for Hillary Clinton, who she called smart, well equipped and experienced.

Barron and her mom, Irma "Princess" Browne, 80, were among 65 people who voted at Liberty Grace Church of God by 9:30 am Tuesday. Browne said Trump was rude and disrespectful.

There were people waiting at the door when the polls opened, said chief election judge Viola Wright.

They were ready," she said. The scanner wasn't initially working at the polling site, but was up and running by 9 am.

Barron also voted for Catherine Pugh for mayor. She said she likes that Pugh is visible in the community.

"I do believe she has the best interest of the city in her heart," she said. She also voted for Elijah Cummings.

Barron said she was bothered by the tone of the race and that Trump, who she believes promotes racism, has so many supporters.

"It is scary the amount of support he has," Barron said.

— Andrea McDaniels