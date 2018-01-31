Opioid crisis

We have committed half a billion dollars toward fighting the heroin and opioid epidemic and substance use disorders, with a four-pronged approach focused on education, prevention, treatment, and enforcement.

Yet this problem is continuing to destroy lives and tear apart families and communities in our state and all across America.

Two weeks ago, I got a letter from Karen Dolch, a mom from Salisbury.

She wrote about her son, Chad, a 4-year veteran of the United States Army who served a 15-month tour in Iraq.

When Chad returned home, he struggled with PTSD and addiction.

He went through some difficult times, but then Karen says he got clean and was turning his life around. I had the opportunity to meet Chad when I spoke at his graduation from welding school.

Karen sent a picture from that day of the three of us. I have it here with me today.

In her letter, Karen wrote that on December 17th, Chad tragically died at the age of 29 after overdosing on heroin that was mixed with morphine and fentanyl.

Chad’s mom, Karen, is here with us today.

She wanted to honor Chad by showing us that, when we talk about this crisis, we are really talking about fighting for all the Chads and the Karens out there – for all the lives cut too short and all the families that will never be the same.

That’s why no matter how hard it is, we cannot ever give up this fight.

