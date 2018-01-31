Opioid crisis

We brought all the stakeholders together and hammered out a compromise phosphorus management solution that is one of the most significant initiatives to clean up the Bay in a generation.
And we enacted clean air standards which are stronger than 48 other states and nearly twice as strong as the Paris accord recommendations.
We have committed half a billion dollars toward fighting the heroin and opioid epidemic and substance use disorders, with a four-pronged approach focused on education, prevention, treatment, and enforcement.
Some analysis of numbers from Gov. Hogan's term. Read the full piece here.
The fight against violent crime has not been as successful during the Hogan years. Three consecutive years in which Baltimore has had more than 300 homicides have pushed up the statewide homicide rate.
In 2014, there were 446.1 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents in Maryland. In 2016 — the latest number available — the violent crime rate rose to 472 per 100,000 residents, according to the FBI.
This year, let’s crack down on those violent criminals who use guns to commit crimes by passing tougher minimum sentences.
Meanwhile, Maryland has been hit hard by drug overdoses, like much of the country.
In 2014, there were 1,041 overdose deaths in Maryland. In 2016, that number more than doubled: 2,089 people lost their lives to drug overdoses, according to state statistics.
And pass truth-in-sentencing legislation to require that repeat violent criminals serve their full sentences without the possibility of suspension, parole, or probation.
And no rapist should be allowed to maintain parental rights and no victim should be forced to interact with her attacker. I commend you for finally passing the Rape Survivor Family Protection Act, and I will sign it into law the moment it reaches my desk.
And in order to uphold the public trust and to truly represent the interests of all the people we were elected to serve, let’s put partisanship and self-interest aside and join together with the overwhelming majority of Marylanders to end the practice of partisan gerrymandering in Maryland.
On that snowy day three years ago just after I took the oath of office I said, “To those who would drive us to the extremes of either party, let me remind you that Maryland has always been a state of middle temperament.”
I asked that “we seek that middle ground where we can all stand together.”
And ladies and gentlemen, over the past three years we have.Together, we have put Maryland on a new and better path, and we cannot afford to turn back now.Let’s keep moving forward.Let’s continue changing Maryland for the better.Thank you.God bless you.May God continue to bless the great State of Maryland.