State of the state: Live

Mr. Speaker, Mr. President, Members of the General Assembly, distinguished guests, and my fellow Marylanders:

Three years ago, when I first had the honor of standing before this assembly to report on the state of our state, Maryland was at a critical turning point.

Our state economy was floundering and lagging behind the rest of the nation.

Maryland was losing businesses, jobs and taxpayers at an alarming rate.

Too many of our families and small businesses were struggling just to make ends meet.

The people of Maryland had become frustrated with politics as usual.

Our state was at a crossroads, and we faced a pivotal choice:

A choice between continuing in the same direction or putting Maryland on a new and better path.

And all of us had to make a choice between serving a political party or serving the people of Maryland.

One need only look to Washington to see the destruction that is caused when hyper-partisanship and inflammatory rhetoric permeate the debate and erode our faith in the institutions of government.

When I stood on the steps of this historic State House three years ago to give my inaugural address, I said that “The politics that have divided our nation need not divide our state.” And I warned against “Wedge politics and petty rhetoric used to belittle our adversaries and to inflame partisan divisions.”

I reminded Marylanders that our state was better than that.

Our history proved that we were better.

And for the past three years we have been.

We’ve worked hard to usher in a new spirit of bipartisanship in Annapolis and to create an environment of trust and cooperation where the best ideas rise to the top based upon their merit, regardless of which side of the aisle they come from.

Time and again, we have chosen to engage in thoughtful and civil debate.

We have risen above the fray of partisan politics, and we have chosen to seek common sense bipartisan solutions to the serious problems that faced us.