State of the state: Live

Gov. Larry Hogan is set to give his annual State of the State address today.
While governors typically use the occasion to tout their successes in office, it also offers an opportunity to provide an annual check-up on the health of the state using publicly available data.
In several ways, Maryland seems better off since Hogan, a Republican, took office in 2015. The state’s economy is doing better. Fewer people are out of work. And more people are earning college degrees.
But in other areas — particularly crime and drug overdoses — the state is struggling.
As jobs have increased, the ranks of the jobless have shrunk. Mirroring a national trend, unemployment has declined steadily in Maryland. In December 2014, 5.5 percent of Marylanders were unemployed. Today just 4 percent are.
In the past three years, Maryland has added more than 138,000 jobs.In December of 2014, the state had roughly 2.96 million people employed. Today there are more than 3.1 million people employed, according to state data.
And we can protect Marylanders from health insurance rate increases caused by the failures in Washington.
Pass our proposal to provide tax incentives for our small businesses to help offset the costs of providing these benefits to their employees.
Several key educational statistics point in a positive direction as well. More Marylanders are earning high school and college degrees than in 2014.
From 2014 to 2016, the number of Marylanders with at least a bachelor’s degree increased from 37.3 percent to 38.4 percent. Those with a high school degree ticked up from 89 to 89.6 percent, according to Census data.
Meanwhile, the percentage of high school students who fared well on Advanced Placement tests increased from 61 percent in 2014 to 63 percent in 2017.
Let’s ensure that every single child in Maryland has access to a world-class education, regardless of what neighborhood they happen to grow up in.
This is a bill that would effectively undo a teacher union-backed bill from last year that constrained the state's ability to evaluate schools based on student test scores for federal accountability purposes. We supported Mr. Hogan's veto of the bill last year, but we don't expect he'll have much more luck passing his legislation this year than he did in stopping the legislature from overriding him last year.Let’s work together to pass the Protect Our Students Act of 2018, because the status quo is simply not good enough for Maryland’s children.
Let’s work together to make our schools more accountable by passing the Accountability in Education Act of 2018.
When it comes to rebuilding Maryland’s transportation infrastructure, we are moving forward with nearly all of the highest priority transportation projects in every single jurisdiction all across Maryland.
We are making record investments for innovative traffic relief with major improvements to the Baltimore Beltway, I-95, the Capital Beltway, Route 270, and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.