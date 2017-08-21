Solar Eclipse 2017: The view from Baltimore

Cloud cover and a timely summer storm passed through Baltimore as folks anticipated a total solar eclipse — or 80 percent of one — that began about 90 minutes earlier on the West Coast.

A quick-moving storm cell passed over Baltimore around 2:30 p.m., bringing some thunder and lightning, and generally obscuring what was anticipated to be about 80 percent of the eclipse

The area of totality was further south — Baltimore Sun photographers Jerry Jackson ( @fotoj ) and Karl Ferron ( @lightforall ) were stationed in places directly under the path of the eclipse. Chase Cook ( @ChaseACook ) of the Annapolis Capital is with a group of locals who traveled to South Carolina to see it.

Luke Broadwater ( @lukebroadwater ), meanwhile, was at the Maryland Science Center in Baltimore, to observe a group of young people watch the event.