Ravens vs. Texans on Monday, Nov. 25, 2017
The Ravens host the Texans in the first "Monday Night Football" game in Baltimore since 2012.
Fairborn cuts the Ravens' lead to 14-10 with a 25-yd FG. Ravens have 1:48 on clock and two timeouts. Their two-minute offense has been non-existent this year.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/28/2017 2:51:06 AM
Flacco again broke his knee brace with that slide. Not the first time.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/28/2017 2:54:01 AM
Joe Flacco still doesn't know how to slide.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
11/28/2017 2:54:32 AM
To quote Mike Preston, "Check Down Joe." Gained no yards cost a ton of time.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
11/28/2017 2:55:41 AM
Such awful execution across the board on offense for Ravens.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/28/2017 2:58:53 AM
Every throw by Flacco was to the right.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
11/28/2017 2:59:10 AM
Tucker bails them out and converts from 53 yards to give Ravens a 17-10 lead into halftime.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/28/2017 2:59:43 AM
Tucker's 53-yarder looked like a chip shot.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
11/28/2017 2:59:52 AM
Mike Wallace has to make that play.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/28/2017 3:25:18 AM
Ravens continue to get no pass rush.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/28/2017 3:31:22 AM
That was a terrible call and Jon Gruden agrees with me.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
11/28/2017 3:35:16 AM
Another pass interference. Ravens can't deal with DeAndre Hopkins. He's torching whoever he's lined up against.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/28/2017 3:35:48 AM
Now that was pass interference.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
11/28/2017 3:36:26 AM
Fairbarn good from 36 yards. Texans cut Ravens' lead to 17-13. Ravens offense badly needs to sustain a drive.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/28/2017 3:39:50 AM
Ravens MLB C.J. Mosley has a stinger. He is in concussion protocol.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/28/2017 3:41:04 AM
C.J. Mosley has his helmet on and is going back in on this drive after another three-and-out by offense.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/28/2017 3:45:30 AM
Interesting playcall. Ravens 1-of-9 on third down, so they run it on 3rd-and-8. Alex Collins picks up 12.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/28/2017 3:55:53 AM
Justin Tucker good from 31 yards. Ravens regain a 7-point lead. Now 20-13 with 10:54 to play.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/28/2017 4:00:29 AM
Hopkins burns Jimmy Smith deep again, this time for 39 yards. Texans at Ravens' 25.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/28/2017 4:07:28 AM
Fairbarn good from 37. Ravens lead cut to 20-16 with 8:36 left.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/28/2017 4:09:57 AM
That was a really ugly series by the Ravens and the defense gets no rest. Putrid offensive display.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
11/28/2017 4:15:24 AM
Three-and-out for Ravens and another punt. Putting a tired defense back out on the field.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/28/2017 4:15:54 AM
Terrell Suggs strip sacks Savage and Ravens take over around midfield.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/28/2017 4:21:34 AM
Clowney jumps giving Ravens a first down.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/28/2017 4:24:54 AM
Tucker good from 49 yards. Ravens take a 23-16 lead with 2:53 remaining. Texans have no timeouts. Defense will have to close it.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/28/2017 4:28:37 AM
Wow, Justin Tucker's kick skirted the sideline and gets in the end zone for a touchback. Nearly gave Texans ball at 40.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/28/2017 4:30:06 AM
Anthony Levine Sr. picks off Savage and Ravens take over with 2:16 left.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/28/2017 4:31:21 AM
And that will do it. On a day where the Ravens offense did nothing, Joe Flacco scrambles for 25 yards and the Ravens will take a knee.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/28/2017 4:35:28 AM
Flacco said Ravens can win this way but they’re making it too difficult on themselves. “We need to let it loose.”
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/28/2017 4:59:42 AM
Harbaugh said that Marlon Humphrey tweaked something in leg. That’s why he played little.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/28/2017 5:11:26 AM
Harbaugh confirmed Campanaro was healthy scratch. Said they wanted to get Perrimans speed in game plan.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/28/2017 5:12:18 AM
Harbaugh said Buck Showalter texted him. Offering sliding instructions for Flacco.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/28/2017 5:13:00 AM
Ravens safety Eric Weddle on struggling offense: "We’re never going to point the finger. It’s human nature. Yeah, we want them to do more, but at the end of the day, we’ve got to worry about our job."
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/28/2017 5:52:24 AM
More Weddle: "There will be a game, mark my words, where it’s going to be a 38-35 game and they’re going to have to win it for us. And they’re going to do it."
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/28/2017 5:52:51 AM
