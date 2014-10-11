Ravens vs. Texans on Monday, Nov. 25, 2017
Ravens vs. Texans on Monday, Nov. 25, 2017
The Ravens host the Texans in the first "Monday Night Football" game in Baltimore since 2012.
Texans win toss and defer. Ravens will start game with ball.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/28/2017 1:26:00 AM
Ravens come out throwing and in hurry up offense. Good move.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/28/2017 1:32:47 AM
Ravens pick up eight on first down and then go pass, pass. Two incompletions Empty backfield on 3rd down and Clowney beat Hurst-Stanley double team and pressured Flacco.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/28/2017 1:32:47 AM
LT Ronnie Stanley usually doesn't play well when missing practice time.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/28/2017 1:34:01 AM
That was just a dumb play by Judon.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
11/28/2017 1:36:47 AM
Not a smart play by Matthew Judon who picks up Miller and drives him to the ground after his progress was stopped. Judon got away with that earlier this season. Not that time.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/28/2017 1:36:52 AM
Two bad penalties on Ravens defense.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
11/28/2017 1:37:09 AM
Even Tom Savage can find open receivers when he can sit back there in his easy chair.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
11/28/2017 1:37:58 AM
Judon and Za'Darius Smith continue to be over aggressive at times.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/28/2017 1:39:15 AM
The Ravens are going to have to find a way to get to the quarterback. It's too easy right now.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
11/28/2017 1:39:32 AM
There's a third penalty on Ravens defense on this drive. This one, a PI on Carr, sets up a first-and-goal from the 3.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/28/2017 1:41:01 AM
Really bad start for the Ravens. Three penalties.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
11/28/2017 1:41:27 AM
TD Lamar Miller. 4-yard run. Texans go 90 yards on first drive.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/28/2017 1:42:36 AM
Tough run by Miller. There goes the shut out.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/28/2017 1:42:47 AM
Too easy for the Texans.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
11/28/2017 1:43:09 AM
Ravens had three penalties on Texans 9 play, 90 yard drive.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/28/2017 1:44:49 AM
Check Down Joe at it again
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/28/2017 1:50:13 AM
You mean to tell me that Flacco doesn't see the defense right there waiting for Collins? Hung him out to dry and loses five yards.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
11/28/2017 1:50:18 AM
Clowney is just destroying the Ravens up front.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/28/2017 1:50:28 AM
Texans get another chance to go 90 yards on the Ravens after another dismal offensive series.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
11/28/2017 1:52:30 AM
There was speculation the Texans might move Clowney around for this game. The tactic is causing a lot of problems for the Ravens.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/28/2017 1:55:30 AM
The Ravens just don't seem very interested tonight. Like they want to be anywhere else.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
11/28/2017 1:56:59 AM
Ravens bat away back-to-back passes to force punt. Still not getting any pressure on Savage. Webb back to field punt
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/28/2017 1:58:52 AM
Light crowd here tonight, but very vocal.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/28/2017 1:58:57 AM
If you can't get to the quarterback, at least try to knock down the pass.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
11/28/2017 1:59:14 AM
Ravens starting LT Ronnie Stanley is down and they're looking at his right knee.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/28/2017 2:03:50 AM
Luke Bowanko now into the game at LG and James Hurst slides over to LT. Not a good development with Clowney on the other side.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/28/2017 2:04:30 AM
Flacco sacked by Clowney on third down and Ravens will punt again. He's single-handedly destroying Ravens offense.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/28/2017 2:07:03 AM
Stanley is back on his feet on the sideline working with trainers. Looks like he's ready to go back in.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/28/2017 2:08:52 AM
This game is settling in to the type of game we thought it was going to be.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/28/2017 2:10:10 AM
Ronnie Stanley has his helmet on and is ready to go in on this drive.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/28/2017 2:12:55 AM
Can't blame Perriman on that one. Flacco threw that five yards out of bounds.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
11/28/2017 2:17:41 AM
Ravens run a fake punt and Koch throws to Chris Moore who makes a diving catch. Second time this year they've run the play.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/28/2017 2:18:03 AM
Ravens get a little juice from fake punt and Buck Allen gets credited for a 10-yard TD run. That will be reviewed.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/28/2017 2:20:21 AM
That was Jon Gruden's best line, "It looked like The Longest Yard."
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
11/28/2017 2:20:44 AM
TD stands. Tucker ties the game at 7 with an extra point.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/28/2017 2:21:55 AM
Marlon Humphrey subbed in for Brandon Carr on last Texans' drive. On this one, he'll sub in for Jimmy Smith. Ravens continue to rotate their top three corners.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/28/2017 2:24:21 AM
Tony Jefferson has bemoaned in recent weeks that he was the last Ravens regular DB without an INT. He just got one there, picking off Savage and setting up Ravens across midfield.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/28/2017 2:27:58 AM
They should not go for this.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
11/28/2017 2:32:30 AM
Ravens go for it on 4th-and-1 and Collins picks up 29.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/28/2017 2:32:59 AM
OK, forget what I just tweeted.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
11/28/2017 2:33:02 AM
Collins scores on next play. Runs it in from 8 yards. Ravens an extra point away from a 14-7 lead.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/28/2017 2:33:42 AM
Missed tackle by Mosley on third down and Texans are inside Ravens 30.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/28/2017 2:42:05 AM
Savage converts another third down and they'll tack on 15 due to a roughing the passer call on Canady.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/28/2017 2:44:31 AM
That was awful call.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
11/28/2017 2:44:56 AM
