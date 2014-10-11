Ravens vs. Redskins, Aug. 30

RG III is out there warming up beside Joe Flacco, which makes you wonder if we're not going to see him for #Ravens tonight. Interesting considering his match-up with Redskins was one of main story lines coming in.
Here are some of the Ravens on offense not in uniform: QB Joe Flacco WR Michael Crabtree, John Brown, Willie Snead IV RB Alex Collins, Javorius Allen TE: Nick Boyle, Maxx Williams, Hayden Hurst OL Greg Senat, Matt Skura, Alex Lewis, Marshal Yanda, James Hurst, Ronnie Stanley
Here are the rest of the Ravens on defense not in uniform: LB Patrick Onwuasor, Albert McClellan, Terrell Suggs, CJ Mosley, Alvin Jones, Za'Darius Smith, Matthew Judon DL Willie Henry, Brent Urban, Michael Pierce, Brandon Williams
Best thing about that Lamar Jackson 45-yd completion to Mark Andrews is that it was the exact type of throw he struggled with for much of camp. Mid-range and he zipped it between two defenders to catch Andrews right in stride.
Lamar Jackson throws a go-get-it ball to Breshad Perriman, who can't. Redskins CB Adonis Alexander comes up with the pick in the end zone, but it might not stand. Cameras caught Perriman yelling something that rhymes with "duck."
Lamar Jackson on first half performance: "I felt like we should have scored more touchdowns than we did...We only scored 13 points and had two field goals...That really wasn't what we wanted. We'll be better next time." What? Is there a 6th preseason game I don't know about.
John Harbaugh on Robert Griffin III: "There's no doubt you want Robert Griffin on the team. ... I mean, he looks like a starter to me. He's been a starter. He's certainly a backup in this league, without question. It's not even close. So I'd like to have him on the team."
(Part 2) “If I could play, I wish I could, but I couldn’t," the fourth-round pick said. "I’m going to get an MRI tomorrow to see how things are going. I’m glad it’s nothing serious. So yeah, just see where things continue at tomorrow.”