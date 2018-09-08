Ravens vs. Rams, Aug. 9

Jackson is fearless. He breaks away again and takes a couple of hits. If he doesn't learn to slide, he will NOT be the backup quarterback this year. Ravens can't have somebody in the No. 2 role that might get hurt the first time he comes in to relieve Flacco. #ravens
Joe Flacco on overally performance of the Ravens tonight: "Listen, our guys are really showing up. We've had a great camp, and it was good to come out her and see it carry over into a game." #ravens#joecool
Suggs was equally non-committal on the performance of the entire defense: "It wasn't good. It wasn't bad. It wasn't terrible. It was a good starting point." When the other team doesn't score any points, that's generally considered good, isn't it?