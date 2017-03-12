Ravens vs. Lions, Dec. 3, 2017
Ravens vs. Lions, Dec. 3, 2017
The Ravens look to improve to 7-5 with the Lions at M&T Bank Stadium.
< Oldest
1
2
3
Newest >
3rd & 7
37yd
3rd & 7
37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
Suggs has blown up several Lions running plays today by whipping tight end at line of scrimmage.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
12/3/2017 7:10:11 PM
Judon gets sack on third down but Jimmy Smith on ground in obious pain.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/3/2017 7:11:20 PM
Matthew Judon gets a sack after teammate Tyus Bowser totally whiffs on one the play before.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
12/3/2017 7:11:43 PM
Smith was kicking the ground and he's now holding face. Doctors looking at Achilles.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/3/2017 7:11:43 PM
Smith' can't put any weight on left leg. Has been dealing with Achilles injury all year.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/3/2017 7:12:47 PM
Campanaro fumbles punt and Canady bails him out with recovery. Harbaugh meets Campanaro on sideline.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/3/2017 7:14:29 PM
Jimmy Smith apparently suffered left ankle injury. Judging from area examined on the field, it looks like his Achilles, which would be a huge loss.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
12/3/2017 7:14:45 PM
Campanaro is so lucky there. But it won't make Harbaugh any happier that Campanaro fumbled.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
12/3/2017 7:14:45 PM
Alex Collins now leaves game with upper body injury.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/3/2017 7:16:06 PM
First sign of an Achilles injury is player going down without contact. Jimmy Smith has been having fantastic season, but it might be over.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
12/3/2017 7:16:49 PM
Tough catch by Maclin and good pass by Flacco, but pass protection has been really good most of game so far.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
12/3/2017 7:17:06 PM
Ravens already announce that Jimmy Smith is out with an Achilles injury.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/3/2017 7:18:09 PM
Ravens have 4th-and-3 from Lions 41 with 1:09 left. I'm punting up 17 pts. Ravens keeping offense on field.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/3/2017 7:21:39 PM
Ravens will take delay of game and punt. Can't give Lions, who get ball first in 2nd half, opportunity on short field in last minute of 2nd quarter.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/3/2017 7:22:33 PM
Marlon Humphrey now into the game. He'll be starting going forward with Jimmy Smith out.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/3/2017 7:23:15 PM
That is a great play by Willie Henry. Read more about him from
@ChildsWalker
here:
bsun.md/2iJtXYI
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
12/3/2017 7:25:25 PM
Not sure why Ravens just don't kick FG here. 11 seconds left and no timeouts and well within Tucker's range.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/3/2017 7:27:55 PM
Mike Wallace is over 100 yards receiving in the first half. 5 catches for 116 yards.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/3/2017 7:28:46 PM
Tucker drills it from 46. Ravens play one of their best halfs all season, lead 20-0. Although Jimmy Smith's feared torn Achilles certainly puts a damper on lead. Lions are second-half team, too. Long way to go.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/3/2017 7:29:55 PM
Ravens up 20-0 at halftime, but still haven't run the ball much against one of worst rushing defenses in NFL. Expect to see more running in second half with the lead.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
12/3/2017 7:32:15 PM
No word on Alex Collins' status. But he's still in uniform with helmet is on while the defense gets ready to take field first for Ravens.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/3/2017 7:42:22 PM
Ravens now have safety Chuck Clark in the game. Stafford hits Marvin Jones for 42 yards and the Lions have first-and-goal. Ravens defense has been confused the whole drive.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/3/2017 7:47:57 PM
That was easy. Riddick scores on 4-yard TD run and Lions right back in this game.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/3/2017 7:48:34 PM
Really bad defensive series for Ravens. Lions force them to take TO, then catch them with too many men on field and pick on rookie CB Marlon Humphrey.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
12/3/2017 7:49:26 PM
Woodhead in game and not Alex Collins as Ravens get the ball for first time in second half.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/3/2017 7:52:29 PM
Collins is back in on second play of drive.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/3/2017 7:52:54 PM
Lions blitz on third down and Flacco throws it away . This is big possession for Ravens' defense.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/3/2017 7:56:28 PM
So much for trying to run the ball against a weak run defense when you're holding the lead. Lions have life.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
12/3/2017 7:57:26 PM
NT Brandon Williams is just a beast inside. Not only does he take on the double team, but wins and makes the tackle.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
12/3/2017 8:03:14 PM
Wow, that's a novel idea Ravens -- run the ball. Then they go no-huddle and throw the ball? Huh?
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
12/3/2017 8:06:14 PM
Please, run one more quick receiver screen. The Ravens are starting to love it.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
12/3/2017 8:11:57 PM
Lions have first-and-goal from the 6. Stafford finding all kinds of holes in Ravens defense.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/3/2017 8:14:43 PM
6-yard TD run for Green. And Lions are within 20-13 pending extra point.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/3/2017 8:15:29 PM
This is going to get interesting.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
12/3/2017 8:16:43 PM
Prater misses extra point. So Ravens lead is 20-13 w/2:15 left in 3rd quarter.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/3/2017 8:16:47 PM
Ravens need to do something on offense this series because Lions have figured out the defense.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
12/3/2017 8:18:43 PM
Heck of a drive by Ravens, capped by Alex Collins' TD run - his third straight game with score - and the team's best end zone celebration of year. A tug of war with O linemen.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/3/2017 8:26:54 PM
That was a 9-play, 74-yard TD drive for Ravens. They now lead 27-13 with 12:39 left.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/3/2017 8:27:39 PM
Ravens touchdown celebration was one of the best of the year.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
12/3/2017 8:29:04 PM
Nice drive by Ravens, who decided to run the ball a little.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
12/3/2017 8:29:04 PM
Can the Ravens' defense regroup? Stafford is 11-for-11 in second half.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
12/3/2017 8:30:55 PM
Stafford hits Marvin Jones for 41. Marlon Humphrey struggling to find deep ball today. Gotten beat twice. That was his concern coming out of college.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/3/2017 8:31:40 PM
No Jimmy Smith? Lions are picking on Marlon Humphrey. Lions have completed 18 passes in a row, according to Fox guys.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
12/3/2017 8:31:41 PM
Stafford hits Bellore for a 1-yard TD. That took no time whatsoever. Ravens defense, in one of its few games against a quality QB, struggling to get stops in second half.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/3/2017 8:34:09 PM
Stafford has completed 20 passes in a row per pressbox announcement.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/3/2017 8:34:43 PM
< Oldest
1
2
3
Newest >
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform