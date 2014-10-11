Ravens vs. Dolphins, Oct. 26, 2017
Ravens vs. Dolphins, Oct. 26, 2017
The Ravens look to end two-game slide on Thursday Night Football.
TE Vince Mayle is in concussion protocol.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/27/2017 1:25:16 AM
Tucker good from 48 yards. Ravens lead 13-0 with 8:02 remaining.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/27/2017 1:25:43 AM
A 48-yarder is a chip shot for Tucker.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
10/27/2017 1:26:27 AM
Parkey misses from 50 yards. Ravens take over on own 40.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/27/2017 1:35:24 AM
Tjhere's a brawl that just broke out after a hit on Flacco. Flacco gets up but he's clearly woozy.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/27/2017 1:38:46 AM
Harbaugh screaming at Kiko Alonzo who hit Flacco with forearm to head. Flacco goes right to locker room. In comes Ryan Mallett.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/27/2017 1:40:06 AM
That's it? He's still in the game? What is wrong with the NFL?
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
10/27/2017 1:40:30 AM
Joe Flacco takes huge helmet hit and is presumably headed for concussion protocol. He looked vvery dazed. Ryan Mallett in at QB. #ravens
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
10/27/2017 1:41:10 AM
Joe Flacco is officially in concussion protocol.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/27/2017 1:41:23 AM
If a guy doesn't get tossed from the game after that hit, the NFL is a joke.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
10/27/2017 1:41:23 AM
Linebacker Kiko Alonzo delivered the hit and probably will get a few games to think about it. Flacco was sliding before brutal hit. #ravens
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
10/27/2017 1:42:36 AM
Curiously, Ravens center Ryan Jensen tackled Alonso and started minor brawl, but was not penalized.
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
10/27/2017 1:43:48 AM
Surprised that Alonso was not ejected. Clearly an intentional forearm that knocked Flacco's helmet off. #ravens
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
10/27/2017 1:44:56 AM
This officiating crew should never do another football game again. Just embarrassing to the NFL.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
10/27/2017 1:45:39 AM
And Ryan Mallett hits Benjamin Watson for a 2-yard TD pass and gets swarmed by Ravens on the sideline. Ravens lead 19-0 pending extra point
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/27/2017 1:46:34 AM
Ryan Mallett hits TE Ben Watson with 2-yard touchdown pass. Ravens now lead, 20-0, but this game isn't the issue anymore. #ravens
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
10/27/2017 1:47:20 AM
The NFL needs to figure out a way to get Kiko Alonzo out of the game during the half.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
10/27/2017 1:47:34 AM
I'm sure the Ravens enjoyed the fact that Watson beat Kiko Alonso on TD.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/27/2017 1:47:46 AM
Really Tony Romo? Fined. This guy needs to be suspended for multiple games.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
10/27/2017 1:49:12 AM
Taking into account tonight and last meeting in December, Ravens are outscoring Miami 58-6.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/27/2017 1:51:16 AM
Lardarius Webb just got lucky there.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
10/27/2017 1:52:56 AM
Since Webb signaled for fair catch, by rule, once he possessed it the play was over. Fumble was moot. #ravens
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
10/27/2017 1:54:32 AM
Ravens go into half w/20-0 ead but w/their starting QB likely done for night. Not over. Miami overcame two-TD 2nd half deficits vs. Atl, NYJ
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/27/2017 2:01:33 AM
Bill Cowher and Deion Sanders are idiots.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
10/27/2017 2:06:24 AM
Ravens rule out Joe Flacco for rest of game with concussion.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/27/2017 2:12:49 AM
Ravens TE Vince Mayle has also been ruled out w concussion.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/27/2017 2:13:17 AM
Ronnie Stanley is now on sideline and injured. James Hurst in at LT. Bowanko at LG
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/27/2017 2:28:27 AM
Ryan Jensen draws a personal foul on Suh.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/27/2017 2:29:51 AM
Ronnie Stanley questionable to return with shoulder injury.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/27/2017 2:32:08 AM
Stanley has helmet on and is coming into huddle
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/27/2017 2:37:39 AM
Collins now has a career high 96 yards rushing.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/27/2017 2:41:45 AM
That was a rookie mistake by punter Sam Koch. He had another 15 seconds on the play clock before the had to kick it.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
10/27/2017 2:45:39 AM
After missing the past two games because of a shoulder injury, Maclin caught three passes for 53 yards and a touchdown.
twitter.com/BaltSunSports/…
by
Edward Lee
via
twitter
10/27/2017 2:49:30 AM
Too much sitting back on this drive for Ravens defensively.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/27/2017 2:50:16 AM
C.J. Mosley, who has played a heck of a game, picks off Matt Moore and returns it 63 yards for a TD.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/27/2017 2:58:28 AM
Mosley's 63 yard Td return on an interception and failed 2 pt conversion gives Ravens 26-0 lead. Brutal performance thus far by Miami.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/27/2017 2:59:08 AM
C.J. Mosley picks off pass from Matt Moore and returns it 63 yards for a touchdown. First Pick-Six of his career. Ravens lead, 26-0. #ravens
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
10/27/2017 3:00:03 AM
Mosley didn't even try to extend ball over goal line, like his ill-fated mistake against Redskins last yr. Went in with two hands on ball
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/27/2017 3:00:05 AM
Ravens take over in Miami territory after Bowser sack. Can't imagine Ravens wouldn't take an opportunity to run it up after Alonso hit.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/27/2017 3:06:32 AM
That's over 100 yards for Collins.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/27/2017 3:08:38 AM
Ravens are just pounding Miami physically in this game.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/27/2017 3:11:54 AM
For those asking, the last
#Ravens
home shutout was against Pittsburgh on Nov. 26, 2006. That was the nine-sack game of Roethlisberger.
by
Luke Jones
via
twitter
retweeted by
EdwardLeeSun
10/27/2017 3:12:19 AM
Not sure what it takes to get thrown out of this game. Nice eye poke by William Hayes on Austin Howard.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/27/2017 3:17:41 AM
The officials absolutely have no control of this game and it's because they should have thrown Kiko Alonso out of the game.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
10/27/2017 3:17:52 AM
Chris Moore recovers a fumble in end zone and Ravens lead 33-0. In last two games, Ravens have outscored Miami 71-6
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/27/2017 3:19:51 AM
And there's a pick six from Jimmy Smith. 40-0.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/27/2017 3:25:37 AM
With the exception of the first Dolphins running play of the game, the Ravens defense looked historic tonight. #ravens .
#ravens
.
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
10/27/2017 3:33:46 AM
Harbaugh said Flacco has concussion and he's getting stitches.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/27/2017 3:55:15 AM
Harbaugh won't comment on whether Alonso deserves suspension or election.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/27/2017 3:55:54 AM
The Ravens gave game ball to Konrad Reuland's family in locker room. Griff Whalen, a college teammate of Reuland, made presentation.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/27/2017 4:00:32 AM
Mosley: "our quarterback went down and we took it personally. We're just looking out for our family."
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/27/2017 4:07:22 AM
Ronnie Stanley called Alonso's hit dirty and said he should've been ejected.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/27/2017 4:17:12 AM
Austin Howard on Williams Hayes' eye poke: "This is a man's game. People want to try and act tough, but ... we're out here to play a game."
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/27/2017 4:39:45 AM
