Ravens vs. Dolphins, Oct. 26, 2017
Live
The Ravens look to end two-game slide on Thursday Night Football.
3rd & 7
37yd
Wow, playing for the field goal.
by
Ron Fritz
10/27/2017 1:25:08 AM
Rather conservative play call on 3rd-and-11 as Ravens run and play for FG.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
10/27/2017 1:25:07 AM
Flacco might have to throw to a receiver here.
by
Ron Fritz
10/27/2017 1:24:49 AM
Man does Alex Collins run hard.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
10/27/2017 1:21:58 AM
Will 10 points be enough for the Ravens?
by
Ron Fritz
10/27/2017 1:14:29 AM
Justin Tucker drills a 55-yard field goal and the Ravens increase their lead to 10-0.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
10/27/2017 1:11:11 AM
Tucker drills it from 55 yards and Ravens take 10-0 lead with 13:16 left in 2nd quarter.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
10/27/2017 1:11:09 AM
Alex Colllins breaks off a slick 19-yard run.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
10/27/2017 1:03:41 AM
Dean Pees is bringing people on 3rd downs. Levine Sr. runs over Damien Williams and sacks Matt Moore. Ravens defense has come to play early
by
Jeff Zrebiec
10/27/2017 1:02:32 AM
That tricky Marty, throwing a one yard pass to a DL on third and 2.
by
Mike Preston
10/27/2017 12:57:07 AM
3rd and 2 and Ravens throw to a defensive tackle turned fullback. They'll punt.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
10/27/2017 12:56:45 AM
Joe Flacco's 34-yard pass TD to Jeremy Maclin gives BAL a 7-0 lead
He was 4/19 with 0 TD & 4 INT on passes of 20+ air yards entering
#TNF
by
NFL Research
retweeted by
EdwardLeeSun
10/27/2017 12:53:57 AM
Griff Whalen has bobbled each of the first two punts he has received, but gathered both in to avoid a muff.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
10/27/2017 12:53:49 AM
That's 2 punt returns and 2 juggles for Griff Whalen, but Ravens maintain possession.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
10/27/2017 12:52:53 AM
Jay Ajayi's first carry went for 21 yards. Three carries since have yielded -2, -3 and -2.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
10/27/2017 12:51:15 AM
Jimmy Smith on sideline for this drive. Periodically rests his Achilles and gets Humphrey more snaps.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
10/27/2017 12:49:52 AM
Ravens offensive line celebrates TD with a well-choreographed bowling routine.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
10/27/2017 12:49:05 AM
Flacco has six TDs all year and three of them are too Maclin.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
10/27/2017 12:49:01 AM
Ravens have to continue to take shots. Dolphins weak on the backend of defense much like Raiders. Nice throw by Flacco.
by
Mike Preston
10/27/2017 12:46:15 AM
Joe Flacco drills touchdown pass to Jeremy Maclin and the Ravens take a 7-0 lead. Three plays, 40 yards.
#Ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
10/27/2017 12:46:03 AM
Flacco hits Maclin for 34-yard TD, one of his best throws all year. Ravens O-line celebrates with elaborate routine. Ravens lead 7-0.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
10/27/2017 12:45:48 AM
Ravens have taking Webb off on third downs. Using Levine in slot. And then moving Carr inside with Humphrey/Smith playing outside.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
10/27/2017 12:43:25 AM
After giving up the long run, Ravens defense looks fired up. Have Dolphins backed up to five yard line for third-and-13.
#Ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
10/27/2017 12:41:33 AM
Ravens, like Dolphins, get one first down on first possession.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
10/27/2017 12:40:13 AM
Ravens doing good job of doubling uo on Suh on running plays but can't handle him on pass rush.
by
Mike Preston
10/27/2017 12:38:00 AM
Joe Flacco doesn't look any faster in all purple.
by
Ron Fritz
10/27/2017 12:37:53 AM
Ravens get one first down and then punt. Flacco missed Maclin on first down. Type of play Ravens need to convert.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
10/27/2017 12:37:44 AM
Oh, that
#Ravens
run defense. That's the eighth rush of 20 or more yards allowed this year. Surrendered just four all last year.
by
Luke Jones
retweeted by
EdwardLeeSun
10/27/2017 12:35:24 AM
Gavin Escobar in the game for the second snap so he's clearly part of game plan.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
10/27/2017 12:34:49 AM
Ravens give up a 21-yard run on second play from scrimmage...then get a stop on next series. Ravens ball at their 21.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
10/27/2017 12:31:57 AM
Jefferson with a good one on one tackle, must have read all the bad stuff about him last week.
by
Mike Preston
10/27/2017 12:31:24 AM
Tony Jefferson, who has had troubles tackling, makes one to force a punt. Ravens brought in Humphrey on 3rd down and moved Carr in slot
by
Jeff Zrebiec
10/27/2017 12:31:11 AM
If the Ravens can't stop the run it's going to be a long night.
by
Ron Fritz
10/27/2017 12:29:48 AM
21 yard run by Miami, Ravens still must be "pressing on defense"
by
Mike Preston
10/27/2017 12:29:26 AM
Ajayi pops a 21-yard run on Ravens run defense, which came in ranked 32nd in NFL.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
10/27/2017 12:29:19 AM
Ravens win toss and defer. They'll start on defense. There is plenty of empty seats at M&T Bank Stadium as this one is about to get underway
by
Jeff Zrebiec
10/27/2017 12:22:23 AM
Joe Flacco could become the 1st QB since OAK JaMarcus Russell (2009) to start his team's 1st 8 games & have fewer than 250 pass yds in all 8
by
NFL Research
retweeted by
EdwardLeeSun
10/27/2017 12:11:39 AM
Stat geek.
twitter.com/BaltimoreLuke/…
by
Edward Lee
10/27/2017 12:09:37 AM
Despite the return of Maclin (shoulder) and Perriman (concussion), the offense will go with only four healthy wideouts.
twitter.com/BaltSunSports/…
by
Edward Lee
10/26/2017 11:57:13 PM
Wake vs. Ravens RT Austin Howard will be one matchup to watch Thursday night.
twitter.com/PFF/status/923…
by
Edward Lee
10/26/2017 11:56:07 PM
Matt Skura is lining up as starting guard in warmups.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
10/26/2017 11:50:47 PM
Ravens have Bobby Rainey, Griff Whalen and Lardarius Webb fielding punts in warmups.Normal returner Michael Campanaro (shoulder) is inactive
by
Jeff Zrebiec
10/26/2017 11:28:50 PM
So out at WR for Ravens is Mike Wallace, Mike Campanaro, Chris Matthews; In are Jeremy Maclin, Breshad Perriman, Chris Moore, Griff Whalen.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
10/26/2017 11:18:16 PM
TE Benjamin Watson (knee) is active; as is RG Matt Skura (knee). TE Gavin Escobar will also make Ravens' debut.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
10/26/2017 11:01:03 PM
Only healthy scratch for Ravens is DE Bronson Kaufusi. Other 6 are hurt: Campanaro, Matthews, T.Williams, M.Williams, West, Wallace.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
10/26/2017 11:00:35 PM
