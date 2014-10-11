Ravens vs. Dolphins, Oct. 26, 2017 Live

Ravens vs. Dolphins, Oct. 26, 2017
Ravens vs. Dolphins, Oct. 26, 2017
The Ravens look to end two-game slide on Thursday Night Football.
Too much sitting back on this drive for Ravens defensively.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/27/2017 2:50:16 AM
After missing the past two games because of a shoulder injury, Maclin caught three passes for 53 yards and a touchdown.
twitter.com/BaltSunSports/…
by
Edward Lee
via
twitter
10/27/2017 2:49:30 AM
That was a rookie mistake by punter Sam Koch. He had another 15 seconds on the play clock before the had to kick it.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
10/27/2017 2:45:39 AM
Collins now has a career high 96 yards rushing.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/27/2017 2:41:45 AM
Stanley has helmet on and is coming into huddle
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/27/2017 2:37:39 AM
Ronnie Stanley questionable to return with shoulder injury.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/27/2017 2:32:08 AM
Ryan Jensen draws a personal foul on Suh.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/27/2017 2:29:51 AM
Ronnie Stanley is now on sideline and injured. James Hurst in at LT. Bowanko at LG
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/27/2017 2:28:27 AM
Ravens TE Vince Mayle has also been ruled out w concussion.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/27/2017 2:13:17 AM
Ravens rule out Joe Flacco for rest of game with concussion.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/27/2017 2:12:49 AM
Bill Cowher and Deion Sanders are idiots.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
10/27/2017 2:06:24 AM
Ravens go into half w/20-0 ead but w/their starting QB likely done for night. Not over. Miami overcame two-TD 2nd half deficits vs. Atl, NYJ
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/27/2017 2:01:33 AM
Since Webb signaled for fair catch, by rule, once he possessed it the play was over. Fumble was moot.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
10/27/2017 1:54:32 AM
Lardarius Webb just got lucky there.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
10/27/2017 1:52:56 AM
Taking into account tonight and last meeting in December, Ravens are outscoring Miami 58-6.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/27/2017 1:51:16 AM
Really Tony Romo? Fined. This guy needs to be suspended for multiple games.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
10/27/2017 1:49:12 AM
I'm sure the Ravens enjoyed the fact that Watson beat Kiko Alonso on TD.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/27/2017 1:47:46 AM
The NFL needs to figure out a way to get Kiko Alonzo out of the game during the half.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
10/27/2017 1:47:34 AM
Ryan Mallett hits TE Ben Watson with 2-yard touchdown pass. Ravens now lead, 20-0, but this game isn't the issue anymore.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
10/27/2017 1:47:20 AM
And Ryan Mallett hits Benjamin Watson for a 2-yard TD pass and gets swarmed by Ravens on the sideline. Ravens lead 19-0 pending extra point
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/27/2017 1:46:34 AM
This officiating crew should never do another football game again. Just embarrassing to the NFL.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
10/27/2017 1:45:39 AM
Surprised that Alonso was not ejected. Clearly an intentional forearm that knocked Flacco's helmet off.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
10/27/2017 1:44:56 AM
Curiously, Ravens center Ryan Jensen tackled Alonso and started minor brawl, but was not penalized.
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
10/27/2017 1:43:48 AM
Linebacker Kiko Alonzo delivered the hit and probably will get a few games to think about it. Flacco was sliding before brutal hit.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
10/27/2017 1:42:36 AM
If a guy doesn't get tossed from the game after that hit, the NFL is a joke.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
10/27/2017 1:41:23 AM
Joe Flacco is officially in concussion protocol.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/27/2017 1:41:23 AM
Joe Flacco takes huge helmet hit and is presumably headed for concussion protocol. He looked vvery dazed. Ryan Mallett in at QB.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
10/27/2017 1:41:10 AM
That's it? He's still in the game? What is wrong with the NFL?
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
10/27/2017 1:40:30 AM
Harbaugh screaming at Kiko Alonzo who hit Flacco with forearm to head. Flacco goes right to locker room. In comes Ryan Mallett.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/27/2017 1:40:06 AM
Tjhere's a brawl that just broke out after a hit on Flacco. Flacco gets up but he's clearly woozy.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/27/2017 1:38:46 AM
Parkey misses from 50 yards. Ravens take over on own 40.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/27/2017 1:35:24 AM
A 48-yarder is a chip shot for Tucker.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
10/27/2017 1:26:27 AM
Tucker good from 48 yards. Ravens lead 13-0 with 8:02 remaining.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/27/2017 1:25:43 AM
TE Vince Mayle is in concussion protocol.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/27/2017 1:25:16 AM
