Ravens vs. Colts, Aug. 20

Three days after John Harbaugh welcomed practice rain as a test of ball security, #Ravens having trouble holding on. Buck Allen recovered his fumble. On punt return, Tim White did not get his. Colts take over in the red zone.
In less time than it took the #Ravens to open the scoring against the Rams, we have a combined two turnovers. Both bad. Both very preseason-y. Anthony Levine Sr.'s pick gives the Ravens possession at their 6.
At the end of the first quarter vs. the Rams, the #Ravens led 17-0. They're 44 seconds from entering the second down 3-0. Colts K Adam Vinatieri was good from 57 yards. Joe Flacco's helmet is still on.
#Ravens OLB Terrell Suggs comes tearing off the edge to sack Andrew Luck and end the Colts' drive quickly. They show each other a little love. No doubt Luck told Suggs he was looking forward to his next appearance in "Ballers."
Justin Tucker misses from 59 after Vinatieri hit from 57. I wrote about those two guys last year, and there's a lot of mutual appreciation. Tucker called Vinatieri the GOAT. Vinatieri said he hasn't seen many legs as gifted as Tucker's.
Lamar Jackson had a lane to the first-down marker, but he instead completes a nice 7-yard pass to Chris Moore in the corner of the end zone. Ravens wide receivers have shown good footwork there. #Ravens now up 17-10 just over two minutes in.