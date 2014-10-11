Ravens vs. Colts, Aug. 20 Live

Justin Tucker misses from 59 after Vinatieri hit from 57. I wrote about those two guys last year, and there's a lot of mutual appreciation. Tucker called Vinatieri the GOAT. Vinatieri said he hasn't seen many legs as gifted as Tucker's.
#Ravens OLB Terrell Suggs comes tearing off the edge to sack Andrew Luck and end the Colts' drive quickly. They show each other a little love. No doubt Luck told Suggs he was looking forward to his next appearance in "Ballers."
At the end of the first quarter vs. the Rams, the #Ravens led 17-0. They're 44 seconds from entering the second down 3-0. Colts K Adam Vinatieri was good from 57 yards. Joe Flacco's helmet is still on.
In less time than it took the #Ravens to open the scoring against the Rams, we have a combined two turnovers. Both bad. Both very preseason-y. Anthony Levine Sr.'s pick gives the Ravens possession at their 6.
Three days after John Harbaugh welcomed practice rain as a test of ball security, #Ravens having trouble holding on. Buck Allen recovered his fumble. On punt return, Tim White did not get his. Colts take over in the red zone.