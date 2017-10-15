Ravens vs. Bears, Oct. 8, 2017
Ravens vs. Bears, Oct. 8, 2017
The Ravens face the Bears at M&T Bank Stadium.
No surprise here, but Jermaine Eluemunor is lining up as the starting right guard in warmups. Wallace and Perriman as two starting WRs
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/15/2017 4:26:03 PM
Eluemunor is their third different starter at RG (Yanda, Skura other two) and their 4th different RG they've used (Bergstrom is other)
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/15/2017 4:26:37 PM
Both Alex Collins and Buck Allen introduced among offensive starters. Both figure to get plenty of chances
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/15/2017 4:57:01 PM
Bears win toss and defer. Ravens will start game on offense.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/15/2017 5:00:46 PM
Bobby Rainey back on kickoffs. Ravens have been using Alex Collins or Campanaro.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/15/2017 5:02:27 PM
Collins gets start at RB
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/15/2017 5:03:23 PM
Ravens offense starts with a short pass to Boyle and a quick scuffle. No flags.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
10/15/2017 5:04:11 PM
Chris Wormley and Willie Henry getting start for Ravens w/Brandon Williams, Carl Davis out.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/15/2017 5:05:57 PM
That's Za'Darius Smith's second roughing the passer call in three weeks, although that was pretty weak.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/15/2017 5:08:41 PM
Za'Darius Smith is a knucklehead but that was terrible call.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/15/2017 5:08:53 PM
That might be the worst roughing the passer call I've ever seen. Wow.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
10/15/2017 5:09:21 PM
Three penalties on last play, but officials only enforce the one that didn't really happen.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
10/15/2017 5:09:24 PM
Bears love those stretch plays to the outside, must have watched video of the Ravens game against Steelers.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/15/2017 5:11:49 PM
Trubisky getting way too much time on this first drive.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/15/2017 5:12:30 PM
Ravens force punt, but Bears flip field position with that drive. Jimmy Smith was on field that whole drive, which is good sign for Ravens
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/15/2017 5:14:37 PM
Flacco taken down by Trevathan on third down. He had time but nobody was open down field.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/15/2017 5:19:42 PM
Ravens get a first down on second possession, but still haven't ventured across their own 37 yard line.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
10/15/2017 5:21:29 PM
Marlon Humphrey in at cornerback on this drive. Jimmy Smith standing on sideline after coming back from locker room.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/15/2017 5:22:02 PM
Ravens are giving this kid way too much time. Penalties are also killing them.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
10/15/2017 5:25:00 PM
Sizzle looked 25 years old on that play.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
10/15/2017 5:25:39 PM
Bears need to quick kick on third down.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/15/2017 5:25:54 PM
Apparently, you can tackle the guy who calls for a fair catch -- but only if you hit him in the groin area.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
10/15/2017 5:31:21 PM
Ravens will punt again as Flacco misses Perriman on deep shot. Did not see much explosion from Perriman on that route.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/15/2017 5:33:18 PM
Jimmy Smith back in game. So it appears Ravens will rotate drives with him and Humphrey and keep Smith on pitch count w/sore Achilles.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/15/2017 5:34:20 PM
End of the first quarter of this barn burner....
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/15/2017 5:34:46 PM
So far, Ravens are losing the game in the trenches on both sides of the ball.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
10/15/2017 5:40:24 PM
Ravens had 1 penalty for 5 yards last week. Already have 4 for 44 yards this week. Also have allowed 58 rushing yards in under 20 minutes
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/15/2017 5:43:56 PM
Alex Collins breaks off a big run and Buck Allen adds a tough inside blast. Ravens threatening.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
10/15/2017 5:47:34 PM
And Maxx Williams coughs it up inside the 20, and he's hurt on the play.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/15/2017 5:48:40 PM
So everything Ravens did last week (limit penalties, get shots downfield, not turning ball over, protecting Flacco), they're not doing today
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/15/2017 5:50:09 PM
Maxx Williams fumbles, limps off. Heard this before?
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
10/15/2017 5:50:10 PM
Maxx Williams going to locker room with heavy limp
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/15/2017 5:50:50 PM
Ravens aren't threatening any more. Maxx Williams catches first-down pass, then fumbles and gets injured. It's one of those days.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
10/15/2017 5:51:38 PM
The Bears are running right at Terrell Suggs.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
10/15/2017 5:53:36 PM
Big three-and-out for Ravens defense after Maxx Williams fumble.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
10/15/2017 5:54:14 PM
The Ravens just need a touchdown. One touchdown.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/15/2017 5:55:44 PM
Flacco is intercepted - Bears first all season - as Perriman juggles ball. Perriman down on play.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/15/2017 5:59:50 PM
Callahan returns it 52 yards. Can't put that one on Flacco. Dropped it in Perriman's hands.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/15/2017 6:00:34 PM
Perriman pretty wobbly as he walks off the field.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/15/2017 6:01:39 PM
And Bears score on a halfback pass. Cohen hits Miller for a 21-yard TD . Miller got behind Jefferson. 10-0 Bears.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/15/2017 6:03:31 PM
Ravens in big trouble here. Already lost a WR and a TE. Offense is back in a funk. Defense on the field way too much.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/15/2017 6:04:30 PM
Bears drop a halfback pass on Ravens defense after Bears interception. Back to back turnovers by Ravens and this is looking grim.
#ravens
.
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
10/15/2017 6:04:47 PM
The Bears are playing with more emotion and they are taking it to the Ravens.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
10/15/2017 6:06:22 PM
When you have no major weapons on offense you always have some gimmick plays ready. The Bears are doing whatever it takes to win.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/15/2017 6:06:40 PM
Guess I'm going to have to abandon my Monday Night team going on the road betting strategy.
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
10/15/2017 6:07:34 PM
