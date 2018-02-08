Ravens vs. Bears, Aug. 2
Ravens vs. Bears, Aug. 2
The Ravens face the Chicago Bears in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.
3rd & 7
37yd
3rd & 7
37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
Absence of rookie TE Mark Andrews starting to be real concern, hasn't practiced since Day 1
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
8/2/2018 11:02:41 PM
Some other rookies to keep an eye on are Gus Edwards and Mark Thompson, two big RBs. Also CB Anthony Averett and LB Ken Young
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
8/2/2018 11:23:34 PM
Ray Lewis did the squirrel dance before
#HOFGame
intros, so all is well in the world.
by
Childs Walker
via
twitter
8/3/2018 12:04:13 AM
RGIII starting at qb for the
#Ravens
, so we wait for Lamar.
by
Childs Walker
via
twitter
8/3/2018 12:15:37 AM
Breshad Perriman, no more needs to be said. Enough already
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
8/3/2018 12:21:02 AM
RGIII threw a string of sharp passes on that
#Ravens
scoring drive. Nice rebound after a couple of his passes were dropped.
by
Childs Walker
via
twitter
8/3/2018 12:37:58 AM
Nice contested catch by
#Ravens
first-round pick Hayden Hurst, wiped out by penalty.
by
Childs Walker
via
twitter
8/3/2018 1:19:00 AM
This game showing Ravens lack of depth on offensive line
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
8/3/2018 1:33:56 AM
LB Kamalei Correa having big game for Ravens. These are the games where legends are born😂
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
8/3/2018 1:37:50 AM
Lamar Jackson gets a nice ovation as he comes out to start the second half.
by
Childs Walker
via
twitter
8/3/2018 1:49:25 AM
Lamar's first drive: Three plays, two scrambles for five yards, punt.
by
Childs Walker
via
twitter
8/3/2018 1:51:15 AM
We're seeing what we expected from Lamar Jackson -- a breathtaking but overeager runner.
by
Childs Walker
via
twitter
8/3/2018 2:00:59 AM
Lamar to Hayden Hurst for the TD. Ravens hope to be hearing that for many years.
by
Childs Walker
via
twitter
8/3/2018 2:03:05 AM
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform