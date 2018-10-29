Ravens games live q-and-a Live

Ravens snap counts for offense and defense below. A few observations:
— Lamar Jackson got his most snaps since Week 1. Not a surprise. Both were blowouts.
— Chris Wormley and Michael Pierce both played more than Brandon Williams.
— Anthony Averett clearly was not a full go. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DqrB2rXVAAAAlv_.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DqrB2raV4AAVAo2.jpg
