Ravens games live q-and-a Live

Ravens games live q-and-a
-
Eric Weddle asked whether he could chalk this defensive game up to an aberration: “I don’t like to say we’re all right. We’re not all right. We just got waxed.”
by
Jonas Shaffer
via
twitter
10/28/2018 8:35:19 PM
Eric Weddle: “We’re 4-4. We’re an average team. ... I wouldn’t say [we’re at] rock bottom, but we’ve got to look at ourselves.”
by
Jonas Shaffer
via
twitter
10/28/2018 8:31:39 PM
Joe Flacco says he is “a little” shocked that they’re 4-4. But he acknowledged that the record is what it is.
by
Jonas Shaffer
via
twitter
10/28/2018 8:29:31 PM
Joe Flacco: “Before you know it, you’re hit over the head with a team that’s more physical than you.”
by
Jonas Shaffer
via
twitter
10/28/2018 8:26:07 PM
Joe Flacco: “We got our butts kicked today.”
by
Jonas Shaffer
via
twitter
10/28/2018 8:23:34 PM
John Harbaugh on the offensive line injuries: “It’s very difficult. We’re not going to make excuses.”
by
Jonas Shaffer
via
twitter
10/28/2018 8:22:16 PM
Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he takes responsibility for this one. Said the team had a good week of practice. “Put it on me, and move forward.”
by
Jonas Shaffer
via
twitter
10/28/2018 8:19:52 PM
Ravens lose, 36-21. Joe Flacco was bad, the defense was bad, and the vibe is bad. Tough questions coming this week with the Steelers headed to Baltimore.
by
Jonas Shaffer
via
twitter
10/28/2018 8:11:38 PM
Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst scores from 22 yards out, his first career touchdown catch, with a minute left. Too little, too late.
by
Jonas Shaffer
via
twitter
10/28/2018 8:06:52 PM
Joe Flacco's day look to be done. Lamar Jackson on for the final three-plus minutes.
by
Jonas Shaffer
via
twitter
10/28/2018 7:59:57 PM
Panthers kicker Graham Gano knocks a 30-yarder through, and the Panthers lead 36-14. The Ravens hadn't allowed more than 34 points this season.
by
Jonas Shaffer
via
twitter
10/28/2018 7:56:55 PM
A lot of criticism this game toward Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley. For whatever it's worth, on his 11 combined tackles today, the average yardage gained has been 8.6 yards per play.
by
Jonas Shaffer
via
twitter
10/28/2018 7:44:21 PM
Panthers' 2-point conversion is no bueno, and the Ravens' deficit is 33-14. They have just under 10 minutes to rally.
by
Jonas Shaffer
via
twitter
10/28/2018 7:37:16 PM
Cam Newton fools Jimmy Smith badly on the naked bootleg, and it's an easy 12-yard score for the Panthers. It's 33-14 now, with the XP pending.
by
Jonas Shaffer
via
twitter
10/28/2018 7:35:44 PM
Patrick Ricard almost sacked Cam Newton. That would've been cool.
by
Jonas Shaffer
via
twitter
10/28/2018 7:27:44 PM
Ravens and Panthers nearly equal in total yardage (12 yards apart) and time of possession (50 seconds apart). Only one team has three turnovers, though.
by
Jonas Shaffer
via
twitter
10/28/2018 7:26:20 PM
Joe Flacco connects with Buck Allen on a pass out of the backfield for a 9-yard score. Big bounce-back drive for the Ravens, who are within two touchdowns.
by
Jonas Shaffer
via
twitter
10/28/2018 7:24:23 PM
Ravens WR Willie Snead IV caught just two of his first seven targets, but he gets the offense to Carolina's 37 with a big catch-and-run.
by
Jonas Shaffer
via
twitter
10/28/2018 7:19:43 PM
Ronnie Stanley back in at left tackle for the Ravens.
by
Jonas Shaffer
via
twitter
10/28/2018 7:17:43 PM
Panthers kicker Graham Gano is good from 44 yards, and Carolina's lead grows to 27-7.
by
Jonas Shaffer
via
twitter
10/28/2018 7:16:01 PM
Ravens OLB Za'Darius Smith walks off the field on his own power after the trainers tended to him. No noticeable limp.
by
Jonas Shaffer
via
twitter
10/28/2018 7:14:31 PM
Panthers QB Cam Newton has thrown 23 passes today, and the Ravens have hit him just three times. No sacks. For Joe Flacco and Lamar Jackson, it's six QB hits on 29 attempts.
by
Jonas Shaffer
via
twitter
10/28/2018 7:13:53 PM
Panthers CB Captain Munnerlyn picks off a Joe Flacco pass near midfield. When Willie Snead IV has been targeted today, as he was there, it has generally not gone well.
by
Jonas Shaffer
via
twitter
10/28/2018 7:09:41 PM
Good to see Stanley out of the tent and practicing his stance. I know he's perceived as a laid-back character, but that guy has consistently played through pain in his three years with
#Ravens
.
by
Childs Walker
via
twitter
10/28/2018 7:08:03 PM
Ravens' second-half defense is stepping up. Panthers haven't made it deep into Ravens territory in their two second-half drives.
by
Jonas Shaffer
via
twitter
10/28/2018 7:04:36 PM
Ravens go for it on fourth down. The pocket does not hold. Panthers take over at their 46 after a Joe Flacco incompletion.
by
Jonas Shaffer
via
twitter
10/28/2018 6:59:52 PM
Flacco appeared to land on the back of Ronnie Stanley's knee. That would be a massive loss if it's serious. Stanley has quietly taken a step forward this year and become a linchpin of an o-line that was already hurting.
by
Childs Walker
via
twitter
10/28/2018 6:57:52 PM
Ravens OT Ronnie Stanley is helped off the field. In comes recent practice squad member Jermaine Eluemunor.
by
Jonas Shaffer
via
twitter
10/28/2018 6:57:18 PM
Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley is on the ground and in some pain. Looks like a leg got rolled up on as Joe Flacco delivered the ball.
by
Jonas Shaffer
via
twitter
10/28/2018 6:56:04 PM
Stanley down, looks kind of serious.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/28/2018 6:55:20 PM
Panthers WR DJ Moore, taken No. 23 overall: five catches for 90 yards, two carries for 39 yards.
Ravens TE Hayden Hurst, taken No. 25 overall: one catch for 3 yards.
by
Jonas Shaffer
via
twitter
10/28/2018 6:34:55 PM
Ravens aren't getting dominated in the box score (outgained 223-145), but the turnovers and penalties have loomed large.
by
Jonas Shaffer
via
twitter
10/28/2018 6:32:55 PM
This is the first time this season the Ravens have given up 24 straight points. Their previous worst: 21 points in the first half vs. Cincinnati.
by
Jonas Shaffer
via
twitter
10/28/2018 6:31:11 PM
Ravens got outplayed, outhustled, out coached, out everything in the first half of this game.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/28/2018 6:31:06 PM
Ravens give up a 13-yard completion, and Graham Gano nails a 54-yard field goal as time expires. It's Panthers 24, Ravens 7 at halftime.
by
Jonas Shaffer
via
twitter
10/28/2018 6:30:35 PM
You think the Ravens miss Marlon Humphrey? Panthers QB Cam Newton has thrown just one incompletion to a wide receiver this half.
by
Jonas Shaffer
via
twitter
10/28/2018 6:27:41 PM
Man, the
#Ravens
cannot get out of their own way today. Penalties, turnovers, blown blocks. Just a disaster. Is this the moment when a promising season starts to teeter?
by
Childs Walker
via
twitter
10/28/2018 6:25:35 PM
Joe Flacco scrambles his way into trouble and throws an ill-advised interception to safety Mike Adams at Carolina's 29. I imagine they'll review that.
by
Jonas Shaffer
via
twitter
10/28/2018 6:24:38 PM
Two offensive-pass-interference penalties in the same drive on Ravens WR Willie Snead IV. You don't see that ever.
by
Jonas Shaffer
via
twitter
10/28/2018 6:23:34 PM
In a shocking development, the officials called that play wrong twice.
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
10/28/2018 6:21:16 PM
Ravens have 60 yards to cover and 120 seconds to do it before halftime. There are a lot of fans in purple here, and they've had to mostly sit on their hands.
by
Jonas Shaffer
via
twitter
10/28/2018 6:15:14 PM
With Ravens lining up on fourth-and-a-half-yard, Panthers take a timeout. This might be a hard-count snap for Joe Flacco.
by
Jonas Shaffer
via
twitter
10/28/2018 6:12:30 PM
Remember that the Ravens kick off to start the second half. They need points here.
by
Jonas Shaffer
via
twitter
10/28/2018 6:09:19 PM
Suddenly, we're looking at the most important possession of the game for the Ravens, since the Panthers get the ball first in the second half.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
10/28/2018 6:07:48 PM
Joe Flacco, in thought: "Why don't my batted balls end up like that?"
by
Jonas Shaffer
via
twitter
10/28/2018 6:06:23 PM
