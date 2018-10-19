Ravens games live q-and-a Live

One of the weirdest opening drives you'll ever see -- more than 10 minutes, with three fourth-down conversions and John Harbaugh exhausting his challenges. But the #Ravens held. So, just how they drew it up.
#Ravens inactives: CB Marlon Humphrey, DT G/T James Hurst, WR Jordan Lasley, G Alex Lewis, CB Anthony Averett, QB Robert Griffin III, DT Zach Sieler. Humphrey is the big one against one of the best passing offenses in the NFL but Hurst will be missed as well.
Took a break from the Ravens to cover the Baltimore Running Festival where an attorney participating in only his fifth competitive marathon and an astrophysicist who began taking part in marathons five years ago won the men's and women's marathon titles.
Covered the Baltimore Running Festival and interviewed a couple who married before the half-marathon and then ran it, a 92-year-old man who completed his 18th half-marathon, a man who ran his 50th marathon in all 50 states, and a retired Army sergeant who ran in his full uniform.
DT Larry Ogunjobi has twice played over 90 percent of the Browns’ defensive snaps this season. The Ravens don’t have an interior defensive lineman who’s hit 60 percent yet. No wonder they still have that “juice.” bsun.md/2EuAkZQ
The Saints ruled out LG Andrus Peat (head) for Sunday at the Ravens. RG Larry Warford (back) is questionable. Two more starters in LT Terron Armstead (knee) and CB Marshon Lattimore (concussion) practiced fully Friday and were removed from the injury report.
The Ravens ruled out LG Alex Lewis (pinched nerve) for Sunday's game vs. Saints. CB Marlon Humphrey (thigh) did not practice Friday, but is questionable. So are DB Anthony Levine Sr. (hamstring) and rookie CB Anthony Averett (hamstring).
“Just a dynamic player,” middle linebacker C.J. Mosley said of Kamara. “He makes people miss in the open field. He can catch the ball out of the backfield. We know what he does on special teams as far as punt returns and all that.”
Former Ravens cornerback Chris McAlister with the cross-sport comp: "Drew Brees is LeBron James. You know he is going to get 25 points every night. ... You can’t let him scorch you with 50." bsun.md/2AhAJuL
“You want to go out there there with the guys and play hard and make plays,” said Bowser, 23. “But it is what it is. I’m a player, the coaches coach, and you’ve just got to deal with whatever decisions they have. Whenever your name is called, just be ready.”
MLB replay decision is going to fuel big-market conspiracy theories. Rule says the fan must reach into the field of play to interfere and it looked like those fans were standing upright. Jeffrey Maier in reverse?