Ravens games live q-and-a Live

Snead also indicated he might have a new ‘do for Sunday’s game. His dye job is close to Saints colors, but he said that wouldn’t be the impetus for a change. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DpuM-e3WwAAt_BR.jpg
The highest sack rate in a single game in over six seasons. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DpjTqY6X4AAdWRe.jpg
Ravens snap count notes:
— Jimmy Smith’s snap share rose from 44 percent last week to 61 percent.
— After Alex Lewis went down, Bradley Bozeman got 17 snaps in Q4. Orlando Brown Jr. finished with five total.
— Za’Darius Smith getting a sack every seven snaps is, uh, good. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dpi3v7wUYAAxzZr.jpg