Ravens games live q-and-a Live

Some tasty Ravens nuggets, via @PMGleason : -- Ravens' shutout was their 14th all time, the NFL's most since the franchise's inception in 1996. -- 106 yards allowed overall, second fewest in franchise history. -- 51 net passing yards allowed, fewest in franchise history.
Ravens G Alex Lewis still on the field, appearing to favor his right shoulder or arm. He took on LB Sharif Finch on a normal-looking block, then pulled up. Lewis missed all of last season with a torn labrum.
Justin Tucker lined up for a 60-yard field goal attempt with four seconds left, but Ravens jumped and the ball was moved back five yards. Tucker appeared to have footing problems on the wet field and his kick -- which was irrelevant -- came up well short. #ravens
Titans S Kevin Byard comes up with a pick off a deflection. Joe Flacco was hit as he threw the ball, and Willie Snead couldn't win the jump ball. #Titans take over at their 23 with under a minute left.