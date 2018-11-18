Ravens games live q-and-a Live

The Lamar Jackson offense may be out of step with the modern NFL, but it's worth noting the #Ravens have big advantages on yards, first downs and time of possession in this game. If not for the int., this would be a clear success (against a lousy defense, to be fair).
The Lamar Jackson may be out of step with the modern NFL, but it's worth noting the #Ravens have big advantages on yards, first downs and time of possession in this game. If not for the int., this would be a clear success (against a lousy defense, to be fair).
Ravens are averaging 4.5 yards per play against maybe the NFL's worst defense. The high-volume running game affects the average, but the Ravens entered Sunday averaging 5.2 yards per play -- 28th in the NFL.