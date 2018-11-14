Ravens games live q-and-a Live

John Harbaugh’s most animated response today included a lectern strike, an assertion that the 4-5 Ravens are “basically” .500 and a digression on TV sports debates. Enjoy! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dr1VHtxVYAEHkFW.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dr1VHtwUwAAg9oS.jpg
John Harbaugh’s most animated response today included a lectern strike, an assertion that the 4-5 Ravens are “basically” .500 and a digression on TV sports debates. Enjoy! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dr1VHtxVYAEHkFW.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dr1VHtwUwAAg9oS.jpg
Don’t let anyone tell you that Ozzie Newsome didn’t make his last Ravens draft memorable. (via @PlayersTribune ) bit.ly/2zDBw7H https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Drgbqj9X4AIFGzH.jpg