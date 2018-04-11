Ravens games live q-and-a Live

Ravens games live q-and-a
Ravens games live q-and-a
Steelers are 7-for-10 on third downs with a fourth-down conversion. Ravens are 2-for-7.
Jonas Shaffer
11/4/2018 7:53:56 PM
Ravens OLB Matthew Judon's been active in the Steelers' backfield, knocking down a second-down pass. If only he had more help.
Jonas Shaffer
11/4/2018 7:48:50 PM
Jonas Shaffer
11/4/2018 7:47:50 PM
Ravens just had Michael Pierce dropping into coverage. Now, that there is funny.....
Mike Preston
11/4/2018 7:47:04 PM
At halftime, the Ravens trail 14-6. Steelers RB James Conner has nine carries for 70 yards and five catches for 42…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
Jonas Shaffer
Jackson dosent pass to him either when hes at WR. Lamar started it
twitter.com/nfl_dougfarrar…
ProFootballComment
Tomlin is doing his best to keep the Ravens in the game.
Mike Preston
11/4/2018 7:29:29 PM
At halftime, the Ravens trail 14-6. Steelers RB James Conner has nine carries for 70 yards and five catches for 42 yards so far. He had 44 total yards in the teams' first meeting.
Jonas Shaffer
11/4/2018 7:29:28 PM
This game has been weird.
Jonas Shaffer
11/4/2018 7:27:53 PM
After a lengthier-than-it-should've-ever-been review, the refs reverse the call. It turns out that it wasn't an interception. Or a fumble.
Jonas Shaffer
11/4/2018 7:25:51 PM
Refs' on-field ruling is a Tavon Young touchdown on an "interception" (lol, no) and a run-back, but this will not stand.
Jonas Shaffer
11/4/2018 7:23:03 PM
Good hold by Eluemunor, better than allowing Flacco to get crushed. Best defense from a Ravens player all game.
Mike Preston
11/4/2018 7:21:45 PM
Ravens left tackle Jermaine Eluemunor commits a false-start and a holding penalty in a span of a few plays. This is your reminder that he was on practice squad not long ago. And waivers before that.
Jonas Shaffer
11/4/2018 7:21:08 PM
Steelers punt from near midfield with 1:49 left. Two of the Ravens defense's three third-down stops have come with 10 and 7 yards to go. After their other stop, the Steelers converted on fourth down anyway.
Jonas Shaffer
11/4/2018 7:18:34 PM
The
#Ravens
badly need points from their 2-minute offense with the Steelers getting the ball to start second half.
Childs Walker
11/4/2018 7:17:36 PM
Steelers have been running those little hitch routes all day.
Mike Preston
11/4/2018 7:10:58 PM
Ravens are getting sliced and diced by pick plays underneath. Steelers' run on third-and-short plays hasn't helped.
Jonas Shaffer
11/4/2018 7:10:42 PM
That scoring drive covered 58 yards but took less than three minutes off the clock. Time of possession is about equal, but Ravens defense could use a break.
Jonas Shaffer
11/4/2018 7:07:44 PM
With the Steelers doing whatever they want on offense, each field goal feels like a small defeat for the #Ravens.
#Ravens
.
Childs Walker
11/4/2018 7:05:44 PM
Ravens had a yard to gain. They could've gone with Joe Flacco's trusted QB sneak. They go backward with Lamar Jackson instead.
Boos precede Justin Tucker's 23-yard field goal. Steelers 14, Ravens 6.
Jonas Shaffer
11/4/2018 7:05:22 PM
Michael Crabtree was a step open, but Joe Flacco leads him a little too far out in the end zone.
Jonas Shaffer
11/4/2018 7:03:28 PM
It's about time Ravens challenged Steelers downfield. Still not sure Pittsburgh can defend long ball.
Mike Preston
11/4/2018 7:01:34 PM
Over the Ravens defense's past 16 drives (dating to the fourth quarter vs. New Orleans), they've forced four punts and no turnovers. Not a recipe for success. Or a sign of an elite defense.
Jonas Shaffer
11/4/2018 7:01:06 PM
Antonio Brown dances into the end zone from 6 yards out, making Tavon Young and Marlon Humphrey miss. The Ravens trail 14-3 with 7:18 left.
Jonas Shaffer
11/4/2018 6:58:28 PM
The
#Ravens
can't get home on Roethlisberger and can't cover Conner or the Steelers' receivers inside 10 yards. Bad recipe.
Childs Walker
11/4/2018 6:56:38 PM
Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith follows up a fourth-down completion he allowed with a missed open-field tackle. When he was asked this week whether he's healthy, he said to ask again after the season.
Jonas Shaffer
11/4/2018 6:56:16 PM
The Steelers are doing a lot to screen the Ravens linebackers responsible for covering running backs/receivers out in the flats. An incompletion to Ryan Switzer brings us to fourth-and-1.
Jonas Shaffer
11/4/2018 6:54:10 PM
After a WTF end-around play for Lamar Jackson, Joe Flacco throws short of the sticks on third down. The Ravens will punt from their 41.
Jonas Shaffer
11/4/2018 6:44:43 PM
Looks like Kenny Young got screened by Steelers TE Vance McDonald on Conner's touchdown catch.
Jonas Shaffer
11/4/2018 6:39:19 PM
Ravens linebackers have been liability in coverage all year. Too slow to cover running backs and tight ends.
Mike Preston
11/4/2018 6:38:49 PM
Ben Roethlisberger was 6-for-7 for 58 yards and a touchdown on that drive. He had more than enough time in the pocket, too.
Jonas Shaffer
11/4/2018 6:37:17 PM
Conner looked like he was waiting for Weddle to come over to give him a little shot on touchdown reception. Impressive 9 play, 61 yard drive by Pittsburgh.
Mike Preston
11/4/2018 6:36:51 PM
On third-and-5, Roethlisberger completes his sixth pass of the drive, and James Conner takes it into the end zone from 7 yards out. Ravens trail 7-3.
Jonas Shaffer
11/4/2018 6:35:33 PM
After this first quarter by Conner, the
#Ravens
might be wishing Le'Veon Bell had showed up.
Childs Walker
11/4/2018 6:35:23 PM
After missing two weeks with a thigh injury, Marlon Humphrey is spending a lot of time one-on-one with Antonio Brown.
Childs Walker
11/4/2018 6:33:19 PM
First throw in Marlon Humphrey's direction is an 11-yard pass to Antonio Brown for a Steelers first down.
Jonas Shaffer
11/4/2018 6:30:00 PM
Marlon Humphrey takes the field for the Ravens. Steelers will start at their 39.
Jonas Shaffer
11/4/2018 6:28:44 PM
Question of the day is how did Steelers allow Jackson to get open even on a passing play? He should be watched or covered at all times.
Mike Preston
11/4/2018 6:27:33 PM
In his first try for points in Baltimore since the missed XP vs. New Orleans, Justin Tucker's good from 23 yards. Ravens lead 3-0 with 5:02 left in the first quarter.
Jonas Shaffer
11/4/2018 6:26:09 PM
Everybody in stadium saw Jackson opened on last play except Flacco.
Mike Preston
11/4/2018 6:25:04 PM
Joe Flacco had Lamar Jackson wide open in the end zone, and everyone in the stadium knew it. Instead, he tried to force it to John Brown. Ravens send on the field-goal team.
Jonas Shaffer
11/4/2018 6:24:54 PM
The
#Ravens
clearly like the way their Lamar Jackson offense sets up against Pittsburgh D. They've used him heavily in both games.
Childs Walker
11/4/2018 6:22:55 PM
Nice blocks by Yanda and Little Zeus on Collins run.
Mike Preston
11/4/2018 6:22:06 PM
Chris Moore with a heck of a 30-yard catch down the seam. Ravens move up to Pittsburgh's 25.
Jonas Shaffer
11/4/2018 6:20:21 PM
Lots of credit to Weddle for sniffing out that Roethlisberger punt and sprinting back to catch and return it.
Childs Walker
11/4/2018 6:16:48 PM
