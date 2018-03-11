Ravens games live q-and-a Live

About 20 minutes from kickoff between No. 23 @BlackBearsFB (5-3 overall and 4-1 in @CAASports ) and No. 15 @Towson_FB (6-2, 4-1) at Johnny Unitas Stadium. The winner will remain in the driver's seat for the conference title and AQ to the FCS playoffs.
In one year, former Ravens offensive coordinator Marc Trestman went from winning a Grey Cup championship with the Toronto Argonauts to getting fired after posting the CFL's worst record. bit.ly/2RxL7nE
“Right now, we’re performing at a very average level,” special teams coordinator Jerry Rosburg said Thursday. “Statistics bear that out. We’re average, and we’re not used to being average. We don’t want to be average. We don’t aspire to be average. We aspire to be great.”
As for the Ravens' questionables, there are a few: G/C Bradley Bozeman (calf), RB Alex Collins (foot), CB Marlon Humphrey (thigh), S Tony Jefferson (hamstring), WR Jordan Lasley (hamstring), G Alex Lewis (neck) and ILB C.J. Mosley (thigh).
Robert Griffin III named the Ravens' nominee for the Salute to Service Award. His foundation's mission is to discover, design and support programs that benefit struggling military families, underprivileged youth and the victims of domestic violence. bit.ly/2QgWnVm
Ravens guard Alex Lewis said his mullet is part Joe Dirt, Brian Bosworth. He said it "speaks freedom." So does his alarm clock, which is literally a screeching eagle. "It's like you waking up to the 'The Star-Spangled Banner' and a drumline going."
Over the past five quarters, the Ravens have allowed 501 yards and 53 points. What's to blame? “There were just a couple of plays where those defining plays, we didn't make, and it was guys just not doing their responsibility," Eric Weddle said. bsun.md/2SKU1Qm
Ravens center Matt Skura grew up with friends who went to Tree of Life synagogue. He also has a home 2 miles from the Charlotte high school where a student was shot Monday. "You don’t think it’s going to happen somewhere close to you." (via @EdwardLeeSun ) bsun.md/2Rp8uzM
“Yeah, we might have lost a game, but someone lost their child, a lot of people lost grandparents, their mom, their dad," Skura said, referring to shootings at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh and Butler HS in Charlotte. "So it definitely puts things into perspective.”
We learned a lot about Ravens coordinators' childhoods today. Wink compared game week to the eve of a schoolboy fight. "In a rivalry game, you're sitting there in third period saying, 'Oh, man, we got to go. How am I going to attack this one?' Because you know you have to go."
Ravens defensive coordinator was asked whether he had a contingency plan in case Le'Veon Bell returns for Sunday's Steelers game. "You can't think about 'What if' this? What if Terry Bradshaw wants to come back, and Lynn Swan? Oh, shit."
Ravens injury report: G/C Bradley Bozeman (calf), CB Brandon Carr (vet day), CB Marlon Humphrey (thigh), OT James Hurst (back), S Tony Jefferson (hamstring), G Alex Lewis (neck), ILB C.J. Mosley (thigh), OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and OLB Tim Williams (ankle) did not participate.
New Ravens RB Ty Montgomery's first near-misstep? Confusing Maryland for Virginia. "We are in Maryland, right? This whole part of the country kind of throws me for a loop. I don’t know if I’m in Virginia or what.”
“I’m just going to do whatever’s asked of me,” the running back/wide receiver said before Wednesday afternoon's practice. “I’m not going to come in here and try to overdo anything. Whatever’s asked of me, that’s it.”