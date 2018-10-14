Ravens games live q-and-a Live

Alex Collins finally breaks loose and sprints 13 yards for a touchdown. That's two drives, two trips into the Red Zone, two touchdowns. Drive was seven plays, 52 yards and the Ravens lead 14-0. #ravens
Ravens get the Titans off the field in a hurry. With his "sack" on third down (Marcus Mariota ran out of bounds), Anthony Levine Sr. has more sacks than Matthew Judon and more interceptions than Marlon Humphrey this season. Both totals are one.
Ravens march 94 yards on 17 plays to take the early lead. Michael Crabtree with three big catches, Flacco hit him for a 21-yarder to open up field on first Ravens offensive play, extended drive with 28-yard catch and caught three-yard TD pass.