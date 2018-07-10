Ravens games live q-and-a Live

Tony Jefferson is having another big game today for the #Ravens . Four tackles, one for loss, and he's been really aggressive near the line of scrimmage. That's the player Ravens thought they signed last year.
With Pierce and Williams out and Za’Darius Smith potentially limited by a hamstring injury, the #Ravens are missing a lot of their pass-rushing punch. Chance for Tyus Bowser to step up and for Willie Henry to re-assert himself.
Early story on Jimmy Smith's return from suspension: “I was devastated for the simple fact that I'd be missing games, It sucks to miss games. I feel like I let my team down. So that part of it, yeah, it hurts. Really hurts.” bsun.md/2OEnxrC
Four #Ravens absent from open portion of practice: RB Alex Collins (knee), OLB Za'Darius Smith, OLB Tim Williams (hamstring) and CB Anthony Averett (hamstring). WR John Brown, WR Michael Crabtree, G Marshal Yanda, CB Brandon Carr, DB Anthony Levine Sr. and S Eric Weddle all back.
Five questions on Ravens vs. Broncos with @denverpost beat writer @ryanohalloran , including why Demaryius Thomas is probably not the Ravens' biggest or second-biggest concern at wide receiver. bsun.md/2QOEDRS
NT Michael Pierce (foot) and LB Tim Williams (illness) returned to Ravens practice Friday. Pierce had sat out Wednesday and Thursday, while Williams missed Thursday. RB Alex Collins (illness), LB Matthew Judon (hamstring) and LT Ronnie Stanley (right elbow) were present.
LB C.J. Mosley (bone bruise in left knee), DT Willie Henry (hernia surgery) and TE Hayden Hurst (stress fracture in foot) were absent from the portion of Ravens practice on Friday open to the media. Mosley had been limited in Thursday's session.