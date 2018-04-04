Ravens draft luncheon 2018 Live

Ozzie said that the Ravens almost traded up in first round last year and also came close to trading back before drafting Marlon Humphey. The point is, anything can happen when they get into the draft war room.
Ozzie: "Will it be four defensive players (with the first four picks)? I hope not." He acknowledged that the Ravens need offensive players, but can't predict what other teams will do ahead of the Ravens.
DeCosta said the most rewarding thing he's had in 22 years in the organization is working with Newsome. "We're a family. I have probably the best GM in the history of football, at least in the top five, here right now. I hope he always stays."
Newsome said draft gives him the same butterflys that he had when he walked out of the tunnel before his first NFL game. "I enjoy that aspect just like I enjoyed competing on the field. The same enthusiasm, the same fear as I had coming out of the tunnel, I have on Thursdays"
More on role of analytics in current draft preparation: Eric acknowledges there are things that Ravens look at but says most important thing is "How does he play? Does he play like a Raven and that will never change?"
Harbaugh: "There's a great collaboration here. They include the coaches. They want the coaches to be a part of it. I feel like they listen and I learn a lot on players in the process every single year."
DeCosta: "We'll have a good player there. We've got to make a pick. I think the WR class, is there a Julio Jones in this draft? I don't know. We didn't think there was an Antonio Brown when Antonio Brown was selected."
DeCosta said it's a credit to Newsome that the Ravens have lost so many scouts. 'It shows me that we're doing something inthe right way, but we also believe in the younger guys. I see tremendous upside" with some of younger scouts.
Newsome on losing scouts: "Historically, we've lost guys. ... Part of the process that we have is built on us knowing that at some point, we're going to lose some of our better scouts because they want the opportunity to be sitting in my seat."
Although this is his last draft as GM, Newsome is making it clear that it will be business as usual. Says he won't be getting overly emotional. Focus is on improving team and bringing in players to make immediate impact.