Ravens draft live blog

Saints traded a bounty to move up and get Marcus Davenport. Barring the Raiders trading out of 15, Lamar Jackson will be there for the taking for Ravens if they are so inclined. So will either Tremaine Edmunds or Derwin James.
We'll see who the Ravens get at 22 if they pick there. But that first pick in the 3rd round could be a pretty good spot to get one of the draft's second-tier QBs if the Ravens don't take Lamar Jackson at 22.
Looking ahead at 22: Still available for Ravens with four picks to go are QB Lamar Jackson, WRs Calvin Ridley and DJ Moore, Wouldn't dismiss the possibility of the Ravens drafting a plug-and-play center like James Daniels either.