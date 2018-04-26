Ravens draft live blog Live

he #Giants have been set on making the pick at No. 2. … Could they rethink it? I’m told the #Broncos are expected to explore trading up from No. 5 to No. 2. Possible early fireworks. QB would be the target.
The #Giants have been set on making the pick at No. 2. … Could they rethink it? I’m told the #Broncos are expected to explore trading up from No. 6 to No. 2. Possible early fireworks. QB would be the target.
So if Mayfield goes No. 1 -- and it's looking that way -- the Giants face a really interesting decision: take Darnold over Barkley (doubt that) or pass Barkley on to the Jets and brace for a decade of NY headlines if things go right for Jets.
Steve Bisciotti was dismissive of taking a QB early three months ago, said Ravens have "bigger fish to fry" and they were a ways away from having to worry about finding a successor to Joe Flacco. But Jackson would add a serious jolt of energy and talent to a team that needs it