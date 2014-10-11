Ravens at Vikings, Oct. 22, 2017
Ravens at Vikings, Oct. 22, 2017
The Ravens visit the Vikings.
< Oldest
1
2
Newest >
3rd & 7
37yd
3rd & 7
37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
Onwuasor introduces himself to Jerick McKinnon.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/22/2017 6:02:31 PM
Ravens brought two DBs on blitz there and neither of them got home.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/22/2017 6:03:08 PM
Ravens not getting close to Keenum and he's starting to pick them apart. Having trouble stopping the run now, too. Could be long 2nd half.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
10/22/2017 6:08:59 PM
Forbath again good and Vikings take a 9-6 lead with 35 seconds left in second quarter.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/22/2017 6:14:23 PM
Ravens have 80 yards of total offense in first half and hard to see that improving much with matchups on the field.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/22/2017 6:21:16 PM
Go get half time refreshments now. You don't want to miss 1 second of this breath taking action in the third quarter.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/22/2017 6:21:39 PM
Go get half time refreshments now. You don't want to miss 1 second of this breath taking action in the third quarter.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
retweeted by
jeffzrebiecsun
10/22/2017 6:22:04 PM
Oh that Ravens run defense. Vikings without two starting guards and they pick up 35 yards on first play of third quarter.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/22/2017 6:35:08 PM
Za'Darius Smith was way out of position on the 35-yard run by the Vikings.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
10/22/2017 6:35:38 PM
Vikings are running downhill right now. This could be an ugly second half.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
10/22/2017 6:37:02 PM
Ravens caught a break on that Thielen call. Brutal.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/22/2017 6:38:20 PM
Officiating in this league is terrible. Another bad call.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/22/2017 6:38:44 PM
On that third down call, Vikings just basically told the Ravens you can't score a touchdown today.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/22/2017 6:40:26 PM
I just love the 2nd-and-10 running play.
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
10/22/2017 6:44:22 PM
Flacco thrown down by Barr on third down. This game is going to get out of hand quickly if defense can't get stop here.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/22/2017 6:44:43 PM
Not good. The Vikings are now about 10 yards out of field goal range.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
10/22/2017 6:45:21 PM
For the Ravens to win this game, the defense is going to have to make a couple of big plays.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
10/22/2017 6:46:10 PM
The historic Ravens defense is far from historic. And, after that, the Ravens are history.
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
10/22/2017 6:49:15 PM
And Latavius murray runs right up guy for 31-yard TD. Rout is on.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/22/2017 6:49:27 PM
Not sure what Weddle was doing there. Ran up and engaged blocker while running back was streaking by him. Hmmm.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
10/22/2017 6:50:19 PM
Missed extra point keeps Ravens' deficit at 18-6. Feels like much more.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/22/2017 6:50:56 PM
That's the game. No way Ravens score two touchdowns against this defense.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
10/22/2017 6:52:05 PM
Ravens get a first down and it looks like Campanaro got hurt on play. Ravens down to two WRs
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/22/2017 6:54:05 PM
Shocking. Michael Campanaro makes a play and comes up injured.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
10/22/2017 6:54:24 PM
Campanaro back in the game.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/22/2017 6:56:51 PM
The Ravens should roll Flacco out more
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/22/2017 6:58:15 PM
I'm guessing Ravens haven't run too many plays in practice w/Buck Allen out wide and it showed there.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/22/2017 6:58:42 PM
Justin Tucker pulls Ravens within 18-9 with a 47-yard FG.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/22/2017 6:59:31 PM
Because of the pressure Ravens need to roll Flacco more. They did in first two games against Cincy and Browns, but got away from it.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/22/2017 6:59:49 PM
Ravens have now gone nearly 10 full quarters (count OT vs. Chicago) without an offensive TD.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/22/2017 7:00:43 PM
Chris Moore, happy to be away from Xavier Rhodes, takes a reverse and trips on his own. Third and long to start fourth quarter.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/22/2017 7:06:31 PM
And Flacco sacked again on third down. Griffen beat Ronnie Stanley easily.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/22/2017 7:09:38 PM
Now Flacco is getting sacked by his own guys.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
10/22/2017 7:09:47 PM
On top of everything else, Ravens kick coverage has been terrible today.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
10/22/2017 7:10:26 PM
Adding to an inept offense and disappointing defense, the Ravens punt coverage has been awful today, too.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/22/2017 7:10:28 PM
Anthony Levine favoring lower back on the way off the field after that punt.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
10/22/2017 7:11:25 PM
Nice play by Jaylen Hill. No reason Ravens shouldn't use him in slot going forward. More speed on the field.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/22/2017 7:14:13 PM
Field goal No.5 by Forbath gives Vikings a 21-9 lead.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/22/2017 7:14:38 PM
Still a two-score game, but now Ravens need two touchdowns instead of a TD and a field goal. Would probably settle for getting home safely.
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
10/22/2017 7:15:13 PM
And to think some idiot in the
#baltimoresun
picked the Ravens to win this game.
#schmucklogic
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
10/22/2017 7:16:31 PM
The LA Rams are for real. It's not easy to score points in London, as the Ravens proved recently and the Cardinals are proving right now.
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
10/22/2017 7:20:35 PM
Ravens defense looks tired.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
10/22/2017 7:27:30 PM
So Ravens end their TD skid with a Chris Moore TD catch with no time on the clock. Talk about a hollow victory.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/22/2017 7:50:25 PM
Harbaugh had words there with Ryan Jensen who nearly prevented Ravens from getting one more play off because he was fighting up the field.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/22/2017 7:50:56 PM
Instead of getting to the line of scrimmage, Jensen too busy involved in fighting. And he is the center who starts the play. Unreal.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/22/2017 7:51:03 PM
This one is over. Ravens fall 24-16 in a game that was nowhere close to final score. Ravens have now lost 4 of 5 and play in 4 days.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/22/2017 7:51:31 PM
The Ravens could have drafted WR JuJu Smith-Schuster in the second round. Instead, they drafted Tyus Bowser. Didn't show up in game stats.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
10/22/2017 9:49:26 PM
< Oldest
1
2
Newest >
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform