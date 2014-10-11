Ravens at Vikings, Oct. 22, 2017 Live

Ravens at Vikings, Oct. 22, 2017
Ravens at Vikings, Oct. 22, 2017
The Ravens visit the Vikings.
For either of these teams, I'd rather have my defense on the field than offense.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/22/2017 6:01:25 PM
Looks like Marlon Humphrey in for Jimmy Smith on this drive
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/22/2017 5:54:25 PM
Hopefully, the Ravens don't get Flacco hurt in this game because he is the only weapon they have on offense.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/22/2017 5:53:47 PM
Welcome to the field goal face off. In this type of contest, I like the Ravens.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/22/2017 5:51:55 PM
Ravens backs just can't get away from Vikings linebackers. Tucker bangs it in from 57 yards and we're tied 6-6.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/22/2017 5:51:45 PM
The Ravens ran a successful screen. Yipeeee
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/22/2017 5:48:10 PM
Ravens run a screen pass and on first down nonetheless. Have to get away from running every first down.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/22/2017 5:48:09 PM
Mike Wallace has been prowling the sidelines, looking in various equipment chests, apparently for his helmet. Won't change anything.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
10/22/2017 5:46:39 PM
Will Ravens actually be able to sustain a drive in this game with what they have on offense right now?
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/22/2017 5:46:29 PM
Kai Forbath drills it from 51 yards and Vikings lead 6-3 w/12:55 left in 2nd quarter. Two 50-plus FGs by Forbath.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/22/2017 5:44:57 PM
Field goals might be the only scoring we see today.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/22/2017 5:44:38 PM
The Ravens have ruled Wallace out and he's apparently not happy about it
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/22/2017 5:39:59 PM
Wallace is out of the locker room and is pacing the sideline. He appears to be be pleading his case. Was just trying to get Harbaugh's attn
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/22/2017 5:39:24 PM
Old Twinkle Toes Joe.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/22/2017 5:33:50 PM
As a former quarterback, Trent Green really whiffed on the analysis of that personal foul. You go at the QB's knees or head, it's automatic.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
10/22/2017 5:32:36 PM
Terrible call there, Jensen ought to be penalized for bad block.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/22/2017 5:31:52 PM
The Vikings defense against the run is as advertised. Ravens are going to have a hard time scoring today.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
10/22/2017 5:30:18 PM
As
@MikePrestonSun
points out, that was a sketchy hands to face penalty.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
10/22/2017 5:28:30 PM
By the way, I still haven't seen that hands to the face penalty.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/22/2017 5:27:52 PM
Vikings QB Case Keenum has become the Great Equalizer in this game especially if Ravens cut down on dumb penalties.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/22/2017 5:26:36 PM
Ravens hold, but Matthew Judon gets called for a hands to the face penalty. Defense has to get off the field quicker.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/22/2017 5:23:38 PM
And there's a batted pass by Williams. Already making a big difference.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/22/2017 5:20:32 PM
Welcome back, Brandon Williams.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
10/22/2017 5:18:38 PM
Brandon Williams announces his return by busting through and tackling Murray for lost of three.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/22/2017 5:18:36 PM
The big man is back.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/22/2017 5:18:32 PM
Ravens defense has to match Vikings effort today to win.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/22/2017 5:17:28 PM
Ravens get field goal, but Vikings have great athleticism on D. Ravens have to throw a lot of quick passes.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/22/2017 5:17:02 PM
Not sure how people can boo the unnecessary roughness penalty on Sendejo. That's exactly the kind of hit the league is trying to eliminate.
by
Mark Craig
via
twitter
retweeted by
jeffzrebiecsun
10/22/2017 5:16:14 PM
Unnecessary roughness call on Vikings gives Ravens the ball, but they now lost their best receiver. Wallace is going straight to locker room
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/22/2017 5:10:18 PM
What a disaster. Wallace takes big head hit and stays down. Will Ravens injury plague ever abate.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
10/22/2017 5:09:57 PM
The Ravens just lost another wide receiver. Mike Wallace is hurt and will be out.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
10/22/2017 5:08:39 PM
That was a great interception by Brandon Carr -- if you overlook the pass interference.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
10/22/2017 5:07:21 PM
After a big return by Shereles, Brandon Carr picks off Keenum who took a deep shot on Vikings first play.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/22/2017 5:06:53 PM
Sam Koch might be best security blanket on special teams in NFL.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/22/2017 5:06:39 PM
Could not be a worse start for Ravens.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
10/22/2017 5:06:19 PM
Hunter had too much speed for Howard
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/22/2017 5:05:23 PM
Flacco sacked by Hunter, who easily beat Austin Howard, on third down. Ravens go three-and-out.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/22/2017 5:05:15 PM
Jensen and Joseph already fighting. This will get good.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/22/2017 5:04:37 PM
Look for Joe Flacco to complete double-digit passes to his tight ends today.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
10/22/2017 5:04:28 PM
Just reminding everyone that I was the only
#baltimoresun
prognosticator to pick the Ravens today.
#EatMyDust
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
10/22/2017 5:03:19 PM
Chris Moore and Mike Wallace start at receiver.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/22/2017 5:03:13 PM
Ravens lose toss. They'll start game on offense.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/22/2017 5:00:45 PM
Suggs, a Minnesota native, and Wallace, a former Viking, among Ravens captains.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/22/2017 5:00:15 PM
Before the Ravens and Vikings kick off, here's everything you need to know about how the teams match up.
bsun.md/2ztMCKP
by
baltimoresun
via
twitter
retweeted by
ronfritz
10/22/2017 4:29:05 PM
Michael Campanaro, a potentially key player today, is healthy, feeling at home as he rewards Ravens' patience
baltimoresun.com/sports/ravens/…
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
retweeted by
ronfritz
10/22/2017 4:01:33 PM
