Ravens at Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017
The Ravens face the Steelers on "Sunday Night Football" at Heinz Field.
Boswell good from 24 yards. Steelers cut the Ravens lead to 31-23 with 12:16 left.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/11/2017 4:05:03 AM
Ravens go three-and-out and they'll send a defense back out there that was on the field for 15 plays on the Steelers' last scoring drive.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/11/2017 4:10:40 AM
Roethlisberger hits Antonio Brown for 57 yards and the Steelers have a 1st-and-goal.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/11/2017 4:15:52 AM
Eric Weddle should never be covering Antonio Brown.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
12/11/2017 4:16:30 AM
A pass interference call on Carr in end zone will give the Steelers the ball at the 1.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/11/2017 4:17:21 AM
That pass wasn't even close to being catchable.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
12/11/2017 4:17:41 AM
Roosevelt Nix caught that ball while on top of Tony Jefferson. Steelers will go for two and the tie.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/11/2017 4:18:47 AM
The refs just can't help themselves.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
12/11/2017 4:19:51 AM
No way he could catch that pass.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
12/11/2017 4:20:12 AM
Ravens stop Bell on the 2-point conversion attempt. Ravens lead is 31-29 with 9:15 left in fourth quarter. Ravens offense is going to have to win this game because the defense looks out of gas.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/11/2017 4:20:57 AM
Chris Moore looked hobbled on that last return. So Campanaro back on this one and he sets up the Ravens at their own 44 with a 40-yard return.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/11/2017 4:23:45 AM
Not sure where the pass interference was, but Burns just ripped his helmet off after that call. Probably should've gotten called for another 15.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/11/2017 4:26:49 AM
Officiating in this game has been poor toward both teams.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
12/11/2017 4:26:53 AM
Allen scores on a 9-yard TD run and the Ravens now lead 38-29 with 6:44.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/11/2017 4:29:58 AM
Ravens have rushed for 145 yards and 3 TDs in this game.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/11/2017 4:31:03 AM
This is just pitch-and-catch right now for Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/11/2017 4:35:22 AM
Le'Veon Bell scores from 11 yards out and it's now a 38-35 game pending extra point. That scoring drive took just 3:15.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/11/2017 4:38:38 AM
And Ravens will go three-and-out and have to punt the ball back to the Steelers.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/11/2017 4:42:39 AM
And Steelers are in FG range as Roethlisberger hits Antonio Brown for a 34-yard gain.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/11/2017 4:48:47 AM
Chris Boswell hits from 46 yards and the Steelers lead 39-38 with 42 seconds left. Ravens have two timeouts.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/11/2017 4:52:46 AM
You have to get rid of it. You can't get tackled.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
12/11/2017 4:59:30 AM
The sack ends the game. The Ravens blow another rlate lead and fall to the Steelers,, 39-38.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
12/11/2017 4:59:48 AM
