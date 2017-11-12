Ravens at Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017

Alex Collins now now has 5 TDs in the Ravens last four games. He has 98 yards of offense in this half as aside from the bad Flacco pick on 1st drive, the Ravens are moving the ball offensively. The defense though has been different story.
This is a great full-circle performance by Alex Collins. His second fumble of the season came in the first Pittsburgh game and seemed to put him on shaky ground. Ten weeks later, he's the team's key playmaker.
Ravens staying in this game, but leaving plays on the field. The Flacco INT on first drive that took away potential pts, the Suggs dropped INT that led to Boswell FG, Flacco under throwing Wallace there and forcing them to settle for FG rather than TD.