Ravens at Browns, Dec. 17, 2017

Ravens hadn't allowed another team to hit 80 rushing yards in six straight games. Browns already are over 100 in 2nd quarter. Obviously, 59 yards came on the one Crowell run, but Kizer and Duke Johnson hurting Ravens w/legs too.
Gonzalez hits from 45 as time expires in the first half to cut the Ravens' lead to 17-10. Not a good sequence for Ravens defense to give up points on that drive. They keep letting Browns hang around. Browns get ball first in 3rd quarter.
Harbaugh on injuries to Jeremy Maclin and Carl Davis; 'Those guys will be getting MRIs tomorrow, so we'll know more. Right out of the game, it doesn't look to be serious w/those 2 guys, but the MRIs will tell us the story."