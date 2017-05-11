Ravens-Titans 1105
The Ravens face the Titans in a Week 9 matchup at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
At least the Ravens defense showed up today. The TD they gave up was on a short field after a shanked punt by Sam Koch.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
11/5/2017 8:10:01 PM
Ronnie Stanley remains out with shoulder injury. Ravens say he's questionable to return.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/5/2017 8:10:02 PM
Ravens need to make some adjustment, Flacco getting a lot of high snaps in shot gun formation.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/5/2017 8:15:21 PM
Not talked about a lot, but Ronnie Stanley is a tough dude. He's been banged up all year but always goes back in and usually plays well.
by
Childs Walker
via
twitter
11/5/2017 8:16:53 PM
Looks like Ravens are going to go for this on 4th-and-inches from Titans 17.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/5/2017 8:16:59 PM
Ronnie Stanley back on field for Ravens.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/5/2017 8:17:22 PM
I'd take the points and kick the field goal to cut the lead to seven points with nearly a quarter to play.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/5/2017 8:19:09 PM
Buck Allen was stopped on fourth down. Titans take over. Ravens still trail 16-6 w/14:55 to go. Harbaugh just spiked the challenge flag
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/5/2017 8:22:21 PM
That play call by the Ravens was just stunning. Flacco needs to push pile two inches. Not turn and hand it off with Titans crashing.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
11/5/2017 8:24:14 PM
Ravens lose that challenge and lose the ball. Have only one timeout remaining.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/5/2017 8:24:55 PM
Ravens don't have any challenges left either.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/5/2017 8:25:04 PM
In short yardage situations, when you see a lot of offensive linemen on the ground the offense has usually failed.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/5/2017 8:25:33 PM
Eric Weddle picks off Marcus Mariota and returns it to Titans 40. Ravens get another chance to make this one-score game.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/5/2017 8:29:02 PM
What we have here is one team that can't win, and one team that won't win.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/5/2017 8:31:43 PM
Joe Flacco got down early on that scramble.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/5/2017 8:34:01 PM
I can't believe we have analysts still blaming Flacco's sliding technique for the Alonso hit. Ridiculous.
by
Childs Walker
via
twitter
11/5/2017 8:35:14 PM
Flacco hits Buck Allen for a 3-yard TD pass and Ravens now within 16-12 pending extra point.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/5/2017 8:35:24 PM
Good patience by Flacco on the throw to Allen for touchdown
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/5/2017 8:35:36 PM
Can Ravens' defense keep it up? Weddle pick gave team life, and Flacco finally put it into end zone. Should have kicked FG earlier.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
11/5/2017 8:39:11 PM
Ravens still can't cover tight ends. Mosley looked lost on that play.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
11/5/2017 8:45:07 PM
Mariota hits Decker for an 11-yard TD pass and that should do it. Ravens defense can't get one final stop to get offense ball back.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/5/2017 8:48:04 PM
After playing a nearly perfect half, Ravens defense showed zero fight there. Let Titans move down the field effortlessly.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
11/5/2017 8:48:28 PM
Tucker tries to back heel the onside kick and it doesn't go the required 10 yards. Ravens will fall 23-20. 4-5 at bye.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/5/2017 9:07:19 PM
Ravens need to cut fancy crap and just execute simple onside kick.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/5/2017 9:09:08 PM
Flacco: “you can’t play too much worse than we’ve been playing.”
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/5/2017 9:33:26 PM
Suggs: “in this league, they’re gonna protect quarterbacks except for ours.”
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/5/2017 9:40:46 PM
