Ravens-Titans 1105
The Ravens face the Titans in a Week 9 matchup at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
Yep, Ravens short by inches. Titans take over ball.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/5/2017 6:50:21 PM
If they don't get it, that's a terrible spot.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
11/5/2017 6:50:27 PM
Harbaugh is challenging spot.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/5/2017 6:50:39 PM
Harbaugh has to challenge this.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
11/5/2017 6:50:43 PM
Harbaugh wins challenge. Ravens keep ball.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/5/2017 6:52:38 PM
Seriously, though, how does an official blow that spot? It wasn't even close.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
11/5/2017 6:53:13 PM
There's another drop by Perriman.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/5/2017 6:53:56 PM
Maxx Williams with a catch. And it appears he's limping as he runs off.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
11/5/2017 6:54:00 PM
Perriman with the drop. He can't catch a cold.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
11/5/2017 6:54:15 PM
The
#Ravens
are desperately trying to get Breshad Perriman untracked and he just can't make the plays.
by
Childs Walker
via
twitter
11/5/2017 6:54:56 PM
Do you kick a field goal here? Reports say that Tucker had trouble at this end of the field in pregame.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
11/5/2017 6:55:40 PM
That was end of field where Tucker struggled in warmups. But he drilled that from 49 yards. Ravens cut Titans lead to 10-6.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/5/2017 6:55:56 PM
Perriman doesn't attack the football and allows the ball to get into his body. He doesn't extend his arms. Not aggressive at all.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/5/2017 6:56:22 PM
Ravens are getting no push against the Titans' offensive line.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
11/5/2017 7:00:54 PM
Maurice Canady playing slot CB on that last play.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/5/2017 7:01:48 PM
Really nice play by Marlon Humphrey to force incompletion and punt.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/5/2017 7:02:50 PM
Chris Moore is having a heck of a game on special teams.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/5/2017 7:08:08 PM
Right guard Matt Skura couldn't keep feet on last running play and Ravens are predictable in those situations.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/5/2017 7:09:04 PM
Now the Ravens need to put Chris Moore in on offense. He's made two big plays on special teams. Horrible penalty there.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
11/5/2017 7:09:22 PM
A rare shank by Sam Koch after an illegal formation punalty on punt. Huge swing there. Titans take over on Ravens' 26.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/5/2017 7:09:58 PM
Titans were going to get the ball at own 30. But Ravens penalty followed by 17-yard punt give them ball on Ravens 26.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/5/2017 7:10:35 PM
Sam Koch goes from 57 yards to 17 yards. Because of a 5-yard penalty. This might cost the Ravens the game. Seriously.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
11/5/2017 7:10:40 PM
Titans offensive and defensive lines are impressive. They are dominating the Ravens today.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
11/5/2017 7:14:36 PM
Ravens lack discipline, didn't have to touch him at all.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/5/2017 7:15:34 PM
Ravens stop Titans but Za'Darius Smith takes a personal foul with late nudge on Mariota.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/5/2017 7:15:43 PM
He barely touched him.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
11/5/2017 7:15:44 PM
The Ravens are just killing themselves. That penalty on top of the special teams one is going to give Titans an extra four points.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
11/5/2017 7:16:49 PM
Henry pounds it in from 1 yard out. Ravens gift wrap Titans 7 points from special teams penalty, to shank punt, to Z.Smith penalty.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/5/2017 7:19:36 PM
The
#Ravens
blew their own foot clean off with Bowser/Koch/Smith mistakes. This is not a team that can afford to play from behind.
by
Childs Walker
via
twitter
11/5/2017 7:19:43 PM
Succop misses extra point so Ravens trail 16-6 with 2:24 left before halftime.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/5/2017 7:20:21 PM
Was there any doubt that the Titans' Taylor Lewan was going to get a penalty for a cheap shot?
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
11/5/2017 7:22:41 PM
Ravens allow a sack to a 3 man rush. Unreal.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/5/2017 7:28:37 PM
Ravens two-minute offense is painful to watch. They'll punt ball w/ minute left before halftime.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/5/2017 7:28:47 PM
Ravens trail 16-6. Get ball first to start second half.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/5/2017 7:31:05 PM
I have no clue to what type of dance was doing after his sack.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/5/2017 7:32:27 PM
Flacco is intercepted on second play of second half. Flacco threw the ball off back foot. Terrible mechanics.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/5/2017 7:46:16 PM
Sometimes, you just can't explain Flacco and some of his throws.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/5/2017 7:47:36 PM
Not seeing much Jimmy Smith at all on these past couple of Titans drives. His Achilles must be acting up.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/5/2017 7:48:29 PM
Another bad drive for the Ravens and Koch will punt from his own end zone again.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/5/2017 7:54:36 PM
Jimmy Smith back in on this drive.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/5/2017 7:55:34 PM
Ronnie Stanley is down.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/5/2017 8:02:22 PM
Stanley has been dealing with a shoulder injury. Looks like he hurt right/arm shoulder. Bowanko goes in at LG; Hurst to LT.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/5/2017 8:03:22 PM
Looks like the Ravens D has decided to try and take over this game.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/5/2017 8:08:18 PM
C.J. Mosley having a good game. We pointed out Friday that he's having a good season.
bsun.md/2yzw7kb
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
11/5/2017 8:08:41 PM
Ravens keep giving offense opportuniteis, but you get the feeling Ravens will have to force a turnover or two to win this game.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/5/2017 8:09:41 PM
