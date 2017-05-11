Ravens-Titans 1105
Ravens-Titans 1105
Live
The Ravens face the Titans in a Week 9 matchup at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
3rd & 7
37yd
3rd & 7
37yd
Nice running by Buck Allen. He really fought for that first down.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
11/5/2017 6:49:49 PM
Looks like Allen is short there on 4th down.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/5/2017 6:49:40 PM
I have no problems with Ravens going for it on fourth down. Good call by Harbaugh if he decides to stick with it.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/5/2017 6:48:39 PM
That was a great play.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
11/5/2017 6:48:02 PM
Ravens going for it on 4th-and-2 on 35. This is end where Tucker had issues in warmups w/wind
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/5/2017 6:47:57 PM
Flacco just so slow stepping up in pocket. Best pass thrown so far by Ravens was by punter Sam Koch.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
retweeted by
ronfritz
11/5/2017 6:43:29 PM
That was simply too easy by the Titans. Three plays, 36 yards. TD.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
11/5/2017 6:38:57 PM
Weddle came up, Carr had no support in the middle and Ravens gave up easy touchdown pass late in first quarter.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/5/2017 6:37:21 PM
Mariota hits Matthews for a 16-yard TD. Brandon Carr beat on back-to-back plays. Titans turn INT into points.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/5/2017 6:36:52 PM
If Ravens can't get to Mariota, he's going to pick them apart. Ravens DBs can't hang with the Titans' receivers. That drive was too easy.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
11/5/2017 6:36:49 PM
Nice backshoulder pass and push off by Davis
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/5/2017 6:35:39 PM
Wow, a catch by Breshad Perriman. Then he doesn't fight for long pass from Flacco on next play. That kind of career.
bsun.md/2j54gBn
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
11/5/2017 6:32:13 PM
And Flacco is intercepted by Byard on a deep shot to Perriman. Ball hit Perriman in hands and then he was hit, causing deflection.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/5/2017 6:32:01 PM
Perriman catch, raise the roof
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/5/2017 6:31:29 PM
Judon's hit on Mariota was good and legal. If Titans OT wants to do something tell his linemates to block better.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/5/2017 6:29:17 PM
I'd watch out for Titans OT Taylor Lewan to try some cheap shots. Guy came unhinged after a clear no-call on the Mariota hit.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
11/5/2017 6:28:47 PM
Judon leveled Mariota after he threw the ball away. Lewan went after him.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/5/2017 6:26:56 PM
Ravens get conservative after successful fake punt. Two runs and a pass in the flat. Tucker ties the game w/30-yard FG.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/5/2017 6:19:42 PM
And then the Ravens throw a 1-yard pass? Ugh. What a wasted fake punt.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
11/5/2017 6:19:38 PM
Good call on fake punt, no use wasting field poistion at this point so early in game.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/5/2017 6:18:03 PM
Ravens fake the punt and Sam Joch hits Chris Moore who was one of the gunners. Well-designed and Titans get facemask to boot.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/5/2017 6:17:21 PM
Titans brought pressure which hurried Flacco throw, but pass protection had been good until that point.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/5/2017 6:17:15 PM
Ravens get in Titans territory and have to punt. Flacco throws behind Watson w/blitzer in his face on third down.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/5/2017 6:16:35 PM
Flacco takes a shot to Perriman in end zone. Perriman couldn't get two hands on the football.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/5/2017 6:15:06 PM
Ravens start w/two TE set with both Watson and Maxx Williams on field.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/5/2017 6:11:16 PM
Titans had success running misdirection plays against Ravens which is one way to off set fast pursuing defense.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/5/2017 6:10:04 PM
Ryan Succop good from 48 yards and Titans strike first.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/5/2017 6:08:02 PM
Matthew Judon sacks Mariota on third down to force field-goal attempt.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/5/2017 6:07:28 PM
Good pressure by Suggs on Judon sack.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/5/2017 6:07:28 PM
Nice play calling by the Titans to start the game. They are showing off their speed.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
11/5/2017 6:06:08 PM
In their four losses, Ravens have been outscored 16-3 in first quarter.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/5/2017 6:02:36 PM
You usually can tell how the Ravens will fare in 1st quarter. In their 4 wins, they've outscored opposition, 31-3, in first quarter.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/5/2017 6:02:20 PM
Ravens win toss and defer. They'll start on defense.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/5/2017 6:01:00 PM
Loss of TE Nick Boyle (toe) for today's game will have significant impact on Ravens running game.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
retweeted by
ronfritz
11/5/2017 5:06:18 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/5/2017 5:00:00 PM
Wind definitely could favor today. Tucker had several issues kicking to one side of the field.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/5/2017 4:57:31 PM
33, but leads team in receptions with 32 for 324 yards
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/5/2017 4:40:33 PM
Titans TE Delanie Walker is active, not good news for Ravens. He can play and go deep.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/5/2017 4:37:27 PM
The Ravens trade injured players in the lineup today. Out with WR Michael Campanaro, in with TE Maxx Williams.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
11/5/2017 4:36:16 PM
TE Delanie Walker is active for Titans.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/5/2017 4:35:47 PM
Maxx Williams, who has missed five of past six games w/ankle injury, returns today for Ravens. Maurice Canady makes 2017 debut.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/5/2017 4:33:52 PM
Other Ravens inactives: RB Terrance West, WR Michael Campanaro, OL Maurquice Shakir, OLB Tim Williams, DE Bronson Kaufusi, S Chuck Clark
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/5/2017 4:33:03 PM
TE Nick Boyle (toe) is inactive for Ravens. Tough loss for Ravens' running game as Boyle's blocking has been very important.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
11/5/2017 4:31:50 PM
