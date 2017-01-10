Ravens-Steelers Oct. 1
The Ravens host the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 4 of the NFL season.
Terrance West picks up the 2-pt conversion and Ravens, amazingly, trail only 19-11 with 6:02 left in third quarter.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/1/2017 7:12:49 PM
Ravens caved in entire left side on two point conversion run
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/1/2017 7:14:19 PM
This 2-point conversion play is under review.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/1/2017 7:15:43 PM
Upon review, the try is ruled No good. because West's elbow was down. So it's 19-9.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/1/2017 7:17:02 PM
Tough break for the Ravens, I thought he was in, but really couldn't see where elbow landed.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/1/2017 7:17:19 PM
Za'Darius Smith, who has struggled today, is called for a personal foul. Hit Roethlisberger in helmet.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/1/2017 7:19:40 PM
Steelers starting to cave under pressure.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/1/2017 7:22:17 PM
Defense giving the Ravens a chance, forcing another punt.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/1/2017 7:22:33 PM
Have no idea why Flacco would blow a timeout there.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/1/2017 7:29:22 PM
Flacco absolutely drilled on the play and now Ronnie Stanley is down. He got rolled up in the sack.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/1/2017 7:33:54 PM
Stanley goes into the blue medical tent. Would guess that Ravens would move Hurst to LT and insert Eluemunor at LG
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/1/2017 7:35:20 PM
Steelers had been going to 3 man rush, but changed up on last play which resulted in sack.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/1/2017 7:36:14 PM
Ronnie Stanley coming back in for this drive.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/1/2017 7:38:28 PM
Flacco getting hit on almost every play at this point. Heyward is just toying with James Hurst.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/1/2017 7:42:06 PM
Flacco seems to be in sync with receivers, just needs time to throw.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/1/2017 7:42:34 PM
And there's the interception. Flacco picked off by Shazier. That's 10 straight games with an interception.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/1/2017 7:43:46 PM
Pittsburgh conservative on offense, allowing the Ravens to stay in game.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/1/2017 7:47:54 PM
Sure Flacco is trying to do too much, but that doesn't excuse brutal throws like that interception. Can he shake it off on this drive?
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
10/1/2017 7:48:46 PM
Defense keeping Ravens in game, but I'm not sure the Steelers' conservative play calling hasn't had a lot to do with that.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
10/1/2017 7:50:00 PM
Ravens need to pick up the pace on offense. Way too much standing around. They're down two scores.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/1/2017 7:50:57 PM
Ravens have to for it if needed on fourth down.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/1/2017 7:54:08 PM
Flacco intercepted on fourth down and that should do it.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/1/2017 7:55:58 PM
Bell gets his second TD run. 25-9 with 2:26 to go.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/1/2017 8:04:57 PM
This one is over. Steelers win 26-9. Ravens fall to 2-2 and have to go to Oakland next week.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/1/2017 8:17:49 PM
If the Ravens want to look on the bright side, they have the same record as the Patriots.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
10/1/2017 8:20:09 PM
I'm not defending Joe Flacco, who makes poor decisions every game, but Johnny Unitas would have a hard time behind this offensive line.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
10/1/2017 8:22:24 PM
Harbaugh: "first half, we didn't play well at all."
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/1/2017 8:29:17 PM
Harbaugh made it clear that the leash has become really short with Alex Collins.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/1/2017 8:31:02 PM
Flacco: "i sucked. It wasn't good."
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/1/2017 8:32:34 PM
A frustrated Jeremy Maclin says Ravens "laid an egg" on offense.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/1/2017 8:53:31 PM
We ain't deaf! We heard the Booing before the game. But we're suppose to care. 😂😂
by
LWebb21
via
twitter
retweeted by
jeffzrebiecsun
10/1/2017 9:29:37 PM
