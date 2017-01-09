Ravens-Saints 0831
Ravens-Saints 0831
The Ravens face the Saints in their preseason finale
Of Ravens healthy WRs, I'd expect all of them except Maclin and Wallace to play. As for RBs, won't see West and maybe not Allen either.
by Jeff Zrebiec
8/31/2017 11:02:19 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/31/2017 11:02:19 PM
You forget your cutesy hash tag, luke
twitter.com/BaltimoreLuke/…
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/31/2017 11:10:14 PM
Doesn't look like UDFA CB Jaylen Hill is playing tonight. Heard he may have tweaked something in leg in practice this week.
by Jeff Zrebiec
8/31/2017 11:25:52 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/31/2017 11:25:52 PM
Ryan Mallett is working with the first team throughout warmups. Ravens have just 6 DBs in uniform, including Marlon Humphrey.
by Jeff Zrebiec
8/31/2017 11:26:46 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/31/2017 11:26:46 PM
Looks like Ravens starting offensive line from left to right will be Wesley, Skura, Zuttah, Eluemunor, Shakir.
by Jeff Zrebiec
8/31/2017 11:29:03 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/31/2017 11:29:03 PM
The six DBs that appear to be playing: Sheldon Price, Marlon Humphrey, Chuck Clark, Reggie Porter, Otha Foster, Trevin Wade.
by Jeff Zrebiec
8/31/2017 11:30:53 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/31/2017 11:30:53 PM
Robertson Daniel must be banged up too because he'd be playing in this game if he was able.
by Jeff Zrebiec
8/31/2017 11:31:40 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/31/2017 11:31:40 PM
If warmups is any indication, the Ravens won't have 39 players in uniform for tonight's preseason finale. That includes 8 OL and 10 DBs
by Jeff Zrebiec
8/31/2017 11:34:36 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/31/2017 11:34:36 PM
Ravens are starting with ball and it appears that Ryan Mallett will start, which surprises me a little. Figured Woodrum, Lewis would play
by Jeff Zrebiec
9/1/2017 12:07:16 AM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/1/2017 12:07:16 AM
Mallett almost throws picks on first two throws and then is nearly sacked on third down. Fourth preseason game is underway.
by Jeff Zrebiec
9/1/2017 12:10:10 AM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/1/2017 12:10:10 AM
Marlon Humphrey getting the start opposite Sheldon Price.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/1/2017 12:10:48 AM
Huge hit by Bam Bradley who would solidify a roster spot with good game
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/1/2017 12:11:35 AM
Ravens vs Saints; playoff caliber football
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
9/1/2017 12:13:18 AM
Many people around team believe that Chris Matthews, and not Chris Moore, is favorite for 5th WR spot. Special teams is reason why.
by Jeff Zrebiec
9/1/2017 12:19:51 AM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/1/2017 12:19:51 AM
Ravens DL Carl Davis, who is playing for a roster spot, picks off Daniel and returns the ball to the Saints' 7-yard line
by Jeff Zrebiec
9/1/2017 12:23:48 AM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/1/2017 12:23:48 AM
Another guy that needs a big game, Chris Moore, catches a 1-yard TD pass from Mallett.
by Jeff Zrebiec
9/1/2017 12:27:39 AM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/1/2017 12:27:39 AM
Looks like Ryan Mallett's evening is over. Thad Lewis about to head into huddle.
by Jeff Zrebiec
9/1/2017 12:35:39 AM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/1/2017 12:35:39 AM
That was Marlon Humphrey drilling the ball out to force a Saints fumble. Huge hit.
by Jeff Zrebiec
9/1/2017 12:45:53 AM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/1/2017 12:45:53 AM
Not a good look by Jeremy Zuttah who got backed into the QB. Lewis fumbles and Ravens lose ball.
by Jeff Zrebiec
9/1/2017 12:50:04 AM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/1/2017 12:50:04 AM
That Chuck Clark hit on Chase Daniel just drew about 4 penalty flags.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/1/2017 12:52:22 AM
Clark will be getting a letter from the league on that one.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/1/2017 12:52:49 AM
Ravens block a Lutz FG attempt. Looks like Carl Davis got it.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/1/2017 12:58:48 AM
Who woke up Carl Davis?
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
9/1/2017 12:59:47 AM
Sheldon Price heading to locker room surrounded by team doctors. He's had a shoulder issue this summer; not sure what this is .
by Jeff Zrebiec
9/1/2017 1:00:05 AM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/1/2017 1:00:05 AM
Price has a good chance to make team. W/Jaylen Hill, Robertson Daniel and Price dealing w/health issues, Ravens have some tough calls at CB.
by Jeff Zrebiec
9/1/2017 1:01:14 AM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/1/2017 1:01:14 AM
2-yard TD by Bobby Rainey whose run at a roster spot never really materialized this summer.
by Jeff Zrebiec
9/1/2017 1:11:01 AM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/1/2017 1:11:01 AM
Daniel hits Josh Hill for a 16-yard TD pass. Hill found some space on Bam Bradley.
by Jeff Zrebiec
9/1/2017 1:27:39 AM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/1/2017 1:27:39 AM
Ravens say that CB Sheldon Price is out with a concussion.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/1/2017 1:36:01 AM
Another big hit by Bam Bradley, this one on special teams. Drills former Towson standout Darius Victor.
by Jeff Zrebiec
9/1/2017 1:44:04 AM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/1/2017 1:44:04 AM
That's not good news for Ravens. Patrick Onwuasor is down on the ground writhing in pain.
by Jeff Zrebiec
9/1/2017 1:45:04 AM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/1/2017 1:45:04 AM
Ravens on the field and on the sideline are all taking a knee.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/1/2017 1:45:32 AM
Onwuasor, though, gets up and walks off with help of trainer.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/1/2017 1:46:05 AM
Thad Lewis, and not Josh Woodrum, remains at QB for Ravens.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/1/2017 1:47:56 AM
Ravens 1st-rnd pick Marlon Humphrey still in this game. Had only six snaps all preseason coming in. He's played basically whole game so far
by Jeff Zrebiec
9/1/2017 1:53:03 AM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/1/2017 1:53:03 AM
Patrick Onwuasor had a stinger and had to go into concussion protocol. But he has been cleared to go back in.
by Jeff Zrebiec
9/1/2017 1:55:22 AM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/1/2017 1:55:22 AM
Bad decision by Keenan Reynolds who doesn't fair catch ball and coughs up punt.
by Jeff Zrebiec
9/1/2017 1:58:26 AM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/1/2017 1:58:26 AM
Lot of questions about why Thad Lewis is getting such an extended look and not Josh Woodrum. I don't know,. Woodrum is warming up now
by Jeff Zrebiec
9/1/2017 2:09:38 AM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/1/2017 2:09:38 AM
My only thought - and this is a guess - is Ravens want to get him on the practice squad, which may be difficult if he plays well 2night
by Jeff Zrebiec
9/1/2017 2:10:28 AM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/1/2017 2:10:28 AM
Josh Woodrum now into game for the Ravens.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/1/2017 2:15:01 AM
Chris Matthews needed a big play.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/1/2017 2:39:18 AM
Lutz misses from 59 yards and Ravens will hold on for a 14-13 victory and a 4-0 preseason.
by Jeff Zrebiec
9/1/2017 3:15:12 AM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/1/2017 3:15:12 AM
