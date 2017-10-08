Ravens-Redskins 0810
Ravens-Redskins 0810
The Ravens open the preseason against the Redskins at M&T Bank Stadium.
3rd & 7
37yd
3rd & 7
37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
Ravens go dime on third down; Out goes B.Williams, Pierce, Correa. In goes, Z.Smith, Levine, Webb. Levine gets the sack.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/10/2017 11:40:34 PM
Adeboyejo, Campanaro and Moore start at WR. Tim White comes on for second play.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/10/2017 11:41:06 PM
Urban again getting penetration on third down; this time snuffing out 3rd-and-short. Ravens feel like he's really made strides
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/10/2017 11:48:02 PM
Ravens go three-and-out for the first two possessions. Mallett 0-for-3 to start. Most of Ravens defensive starters still in. Bowser now in
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/10/2017 11:52:36 PM
Another underthrown ball by Mallett. Ravens get pass interference call.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/11/2017 12:00:13 AM
Justin Tucker misses from 43 but a penalty on Washington gives the Ravens a first down.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/11/2017 12:04:37 AM
Let's be clear: nobody is worried about Justin Tucker. But he's probably missed more FGs during camp than I've seen in last 3 camps combined
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/11/2017 12:06:27 AM
Terrance West creates 1st-and-goal with 18 yard run and then leaps in from 2 yards out.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/11/2017 12:06:59 AM
Most of Ravens starters are likely done for day.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/11/2017 12:11:08 AM
So much more youth and speed on Ravens' defense this year. That was the goal in the offseason.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/11/2017 12:36:34 AM
First half wrapping up and Ryan Mallett has not exactly put everybody's mind at ease.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
8/11/2017 12:55:43 AM
Justin Tucker FG makes it 10-0 Ravens, but this has been all about the defense so far. It's just preseason, but a nice first impression.
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
8/11/2017 12:56:41 AM
Undrafted rookie Jaylen Hill who has been a revelation this summer just picked off Colt McCoy. Hill went to Jacksonville State.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/11/2017 12:59:19 AM
Tyus Bowser slammed McCoy on the interception. Bowser is having a nice half.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/11/2017 1:00:19 AM
Saw
#43hill
make that same play on Monday in practice
#RavensFlock
by
Steve Smith
via
twitter
retweeted by
jeffzrebiecsun
8/11/2017 1:00:47 AM
Tucker drills it from 59 yards to end the first half and then does a dance. Forget what I said earlier.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/11/2017 1:02:26 AM
Justin Tucker nails a 59-yard field goal to end the first half. Ravens go into intermission leading 13-0. FG set up by Hill interception.
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
8/11/2017 1:02:27 AM
Ryan Mallett's night is over. Dustin Vaughan will start the second half. Mallett was 9-of-18 for 58 yards, a 57.2 QB rating.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/11/2017 1:17:08 AM
Looks like Tim Williams will get an extended look here.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/11/2017 1:20:22 AM
Ravens rookie Tim White, who was on the field for four punts, has now returned two kickoffs. Coaches seem to have a lot of faith in him.
by
Edward Lee
via
twitter
8/11/2017 1:26:26 AM
I wonder if Kyle Boller is still available to be the Ravens backup QB
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
8/11/2017 1:30:54 AM
True that it's tough to evaluated Ryan Mallett under these conditions, but what choice does anybody have.
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
8/11/2017 1:34:02 AM
DE Brent Urgan had big night for Ravens, much quicker off the ball than he had showed in training camp.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
8/11/2017 1:35:29 AM
Josh Woodrum now in game for Dustin Vaughan
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/11/2017 1:39:54 AM
Rookie LB Tyus Bowser can be good all around player, fellow rookie Tim Williams needs work
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
8/11/2017 1:42:29 AM
Ravens look faster than Redskins in every part of game. Speed on Ravens defense was impressive.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
8/11/2017 1:49:15 AM
Big punt return for Keenan Reynolds who gets 46 yards on the return.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/11/2017 1:49:15 AM
And there's undrafted rookie WR Tim White making a nice adjustment on a 33-yard TD reception. Has done it all summer.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/11/2017 1:49:53 AM
Great catch by rookie receiver Tim White on pass thrown behind him. Good adjustment.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
8/11/2017 1:50:19 AM
Ravens ran a freeze option play. Oh my goodness. Creativity.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
8/11/2017 2:09:10 AM
Guys who impressed today for Ravens: CB Jaylen Hill, OLB Tyus Bowser, DE Brent Urban, DT Carl Davis. WR Tim White obviously made big play
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/11/2017 2:25:01 AM
Harbaugh said that Ryan Mallett played "winning football" and did what team asked him to do.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/11/2017 2:44:31 AM
In first game as Ravens starting DE, Brent Urban had a sack and two forced fumbles in 23-3 win vs. Washington.
fw.to/SJ0VNCm
by
Edward Lee
via
twitter
8/11/2017 3:37:11 AM
Offensive tackle Austin Howard doesn’t shed much light on why he isn’t practicing with the Ravens just yet.
fw.to/2FFMPMT
by
Edward Lee
via
twitter
8/11/2017 4:09:31 AM
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform