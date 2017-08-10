Ravens-Raiders 1008
The Ravens are on the West Coast to face the Raiders at Oakland Coliseum.
In something has to give dept., Ravens QB Joe Flacco has been intercepted in 10 straight games. Raiders don't have an INT this season.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/8/2017 7:35:34 PM
Didn't see any Ravens kneeling or with their arms locked during anthem.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/8/2017 8:00:28 PM
I hope the game is better than the person who sang the national anthem.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/8/2017 8:01:25 PM
Austin Howard a captain for the Ravens. And Kelechi Osemele a captain for the Raiders. Oakland wins toss. Ravens start on offense.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/8/2017 8:03:18 PM
As expected, Matt Skura out as the starting right guard. Terrance West first RB to get a shot.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/8/2017 8:06:12 PM
Mike Wallace with 52 yard reception. That means he might play hard the entire game.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/8/2017 8:07:31 PM
Terrance West down after run. Looked like they were looking at his Achilles.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/8/2017 8:08:55 PM
West gets helped off field unable to put any pressure on left leg.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/8/2017 8:09:38 PM
Buck Allen replaces an injured West who is getting carted to locker room.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/8/2017 8:11:33 PM
There's a wrinkle. Ravens give it to TE Vince Mayle on an end around and he scores from 2 yards out. Ravens take early lead.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/8/2017 8:12:37 PM
Ravens announce that Terrance West is doubtful to return with a calf injury.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/8/2017 8:12:49 PM
Ravens take advantage of Raiders missing two top cornerbacks and use some new stuff inside the red zone. Nice start.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/8/2017 8:13:57 PM
Ravens had been shut out in the first half in back-to-back games. They go 75 yards on 5 plays on game's opening drive to take 7-0 lead.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/8/2017 8:13:57 PM
Ravens starting Marlon Humphrey on outside. Brandon Carr is in slot.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/8/2017 8:15:16 PM
And Patrick Onwuasor, the first WLB in the game, strips Jared Cook. Jimmy Smith returns fumble for TD. Ravens lead 14-0
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/8/2017 8:17:23 PM
CB Jimmy Smith returns fumble 47 yards for touchdown and the boo birds are out in Oakland.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/8/2017 8:18:17 PM
Ravens again struggling to stop the run. Raiders first three carries go for 30 yards.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/8/2017 8:22:06 PM
Ravens D-linemen getting penetration, now have to shed blocks.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/8/2017 8:22:47 PM
Now Carl Davis is down for Ravens.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/8/2017 8:23:37 PM
While Carl Davis was down on the field, Terrell Suggs was standing on the Raiders sideline renewing acquaintances with Jack Del Rio. Hmmm.
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
10/8/2017 8:25:27 PM
Ravens allowing too much on first down plays
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/8/2017 8:25:57 PM
Ravens run defense looks soft in the middle...as you might expect with Brandon Williams out.
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
10/8/2017 8:26:09 PM
Raiders won't need Manuel to do much if they keep picking up this much traction on the ground.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/8/2017 8:26:31 PM
Carl Davis questionable to return with a hamstring injury.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/8/2017 8:28:45 PM
Ravens defense forces FG. Tavecchio good from 32 yards. 14-3 Ravens w/5:07 left in first quarter.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/8/2017 8:30:34 PM
Besides poor run defense, Ravens missing a lot of tackles.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/8/2017 8:30:43 PM
Ravens have given up 46 yards on 8 rushes. Like
@jeffzrebiecsun
pointed out this week, Brandon Williams is missed.
bsun.md/2wGCzBa
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
10/8/2017 8:34:32 PM
Luke Bowanko into game as an extra lineman
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/8/2017 8:35:17 PM
That was an interesting play by Flacco, but it works
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/8/2017 8:38:30 PM
Old tip toe Joe.....
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
10/8/2017 8:39:16 PM
Good hard run by Buck Allen to pick up first down. West isn't returning, so running game in hands of Collins, Allen
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/8/2017 8:42:50 PM
Buck Allen pounds it in from 1 yards to complete another good drive by Ravens. Ravens lead 20-3 pending extra pt.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/8/2017 8:46:21 PM
That's a 75-yard, 15-play drive that took 8:10. Best offensive has looked since first half of Week 2.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/8/2017 8:47:10 PM
Ravens look like a completely different team. Joe Flacco used the word "confidence" during the week and then found his.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
10/8/2017 8:49:08 PM
Could be wrong here, but haven't seen Correa on field at all on defense. Seems like Onwuasor has won the WLB job.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/8/2017 8:50:33 PM
Manuel hits Crabtree for a 41-yard TD. Crabtree, who has six TDs vs Ravens in last 3 games, got behind Brandon Carr.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/8/2017 8:53:56 PM
Carr caught looking in backfield. Doesn't matter who is starting at QB. If you don't pressure QB and can't stop run, any NFL QB can succeed
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/8/2017 8:55:31 PM
This could be one of those games where the Ravens offense has to keep scoring because the defense hasn't stopped the Raiders yet.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
10/8/2017 8:56:59 PM
Brandon Carr reacted to Manuel's escape from the pocket and lost Crabtree. Ravens need to keep grinding on offense. Game still on.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
10/8/2017 8:57:59 PM
And Flacco and Wallace dial up another big play. This one gets 54 yards
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/8/2017 9:00:23 PM
Ravens settle for 22-yard Tucker FG and a 24-10 lead w/5:18 left in 2nd quarter. Ravens have points on all 3 offensive drives.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/8/2017 9:04:19 PM
Ravens have scored every time they've had the ball and once when they didn't. That's a prescription for a pretty good first half.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
10/8/2017 9:04:41 PM
Flacco so far is 8-of-10 for 142 yards.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/8/2017 9:05:32 PM
Not sure if Jimmy Smith aggravated the Achilles injury and fumble return recovery but he remains on sideline.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/8/2017 9:06:23 PM
Smith is standing on sideline with helmet.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
10/8/2017 9:06:55 PM
< Oldest
1
2
Newest >
