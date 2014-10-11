Ravens-Jaguars 0924
Ravens-Jaguars 0924
Live
The Ravens face the Jaguars in London.
Ravens got faked out of their underwear on fake reverse/touchdown pass to tight end Marcedes Lewis.
by Mike Preston
9/24/2017 1:59:09 PM
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
9/24/2017 1:59:09 PM
Statement from Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti: "We recognize our players' influence. We respect their demonstration and support them 100 pct."
by Jeff Zrebiec
9/24/2017 1:58:55 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/24/2017 1:58:55 PM
Raven totally fooled on that play call and Bortles hit a wide open Lewis for 13-yard TD. Lewis got behind Tyus Bowser.
by Jeff Zrebiec
9/24/2017 1:58:05 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/24/2017 1:58:05 PM
The Ravens are getting blown away up front right now.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/24/2017 1:56:57 PM
Bortles has too much time to throw
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
9/24/2017 1:55:57 PM
Ravens go three-and-out again. Although Terrance West dropped pass, not sure he gets first down on 3rd-and-2.
by Ron Fritz
9/24/2017 1:51:12 PM
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
9/24/2017 1:51:12 PM
Ravens will punt again as Joe Flacco's third-down pass is behind West.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/24/2017 1:50:23 PM
Alex Collins getting early carry for Ravens.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
9/24/2017 1:50:04 PM
Ravens are fortunate to be down just 3-0. Jaguars look much sharper this morning.
by Ron Fritz
9/24/2017 1:47:31 PM
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
9/24/2017 1:47:31 PM
Jason Myers good from 23 yards and Jags take a 3-0 lead. Not sharp start for Ravens. Carr beat on long pass by Lee, set up the points.
by Jeff Zrebiec
9/24/2017 1:46:15 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/24/2017 1:46:15 PM
Jaguars look a little faster and fresher than the Ravens
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
9/24/2017 1:45:25 PM
Ravens don't look like they've realized the game has started.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
9/24/2017 1:41:34 PM
Flacco slung down on third down and Ravens punt. Dante Fowler beat Nick Boyle on the play.
by Jeff Zrebiec
9/24/2017 1:38:48 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/24/2017 1:38:48 PM
The NFL is about intimidation and players can't be intimidated by anyone, not even the president.
by Mike Preston
9/24/2017 1:38:30 PM
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
9/24/2017 1:38:30 PM
About 10 Ravens kneeled during national anthem, it will get worse throughout the day in other games. Thanks Mr. President.
by Mike Preston
9/24/2017 1:37:35 PM
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
9/24/2017 1:37:35 PM
Mike Wallace said repeatedly he wanted the rock this week. He gets it on first play on a reverse. Picks up 5.
by Jeff Zrebiec
9/24/2017 1:37:12 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/24/2017 1:37:12 PM
Alex Collins was back on first kickoff, which went out of bounds.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/24/2017 1:36:20 PM
Ravens and Jaguars link arms on both sidelines and some players kneel.
by Ron Fritz
9/24/2017 1:35:43 PM
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
9/24/2017 1:35:43 PM
Among Ravens' kneeling: Tony Jefferson, Terrell Suggs, Mike Wallace, lardarius Webb, Mike Wallace., Anthony Levine Sr.
by Jeff Zrebiec
9/24/2017 1:32:55 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/24/2017 1:32:55 PM
Several Ravens also kneeling.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/24/2017 1:30:53 PM
Jaguars already locked arms for national athemn
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
9/24/2017 1:30:25 PM
Ravens are also standing in straight line with their arms locked.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/24/2017 1:30:17 PM
Jaguars are all locking hands for the anthem.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/24/2017 1:29:47 PM
Jaguars win toss and Ravens will start on offense
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/24/2017 1:29:03 PM
Ray Lewis is Ravens' honorary captain. He's out with Weddle, Morgan Cox and Benjamin Watson.
by Jeff Zrebiec
9/24/2017 1:28:14 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/24/2017 1:28:14 PM
Ravens take field to a ton of noise.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/24/2017 1:25:07 PM
Looking to watch this morning's Ravens-Jaguars game in London? We've got you covered.
bsun.md/2fIWlp1
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
9/24/2017 1:05:05 PM
Matt Skura lined up as starting right guard in warmups. Quite a spot to make NFL debut. Jaguars have a really good front.
by Jeff Zrebiec
9/24/2017 12:57:17 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/24/2017 12:57:17 PM
Bisciotti has spoken to other vets, including Benjamin Watson and Anthony Levine Sr. on field. Wouldn't be surprised to see show of unity
by Jeff Zrebiec
9/24/2017 12:55:07 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/24/2017 12:55:07 PM
Former Terps quarterback Scott Milanovich is the Jaguars QB coach.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
9/24/2017 12:54:01 PM
Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti having long conversation on field during warmups with Terrell Suggs. Suggs mostly doing the listening.
by Jeff Zrebiec
9/24/2017 12:53:41 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/24/2017 12:53:41 PM
Alex Collins and not Chris Moore out with the specialists. Collins could get an opportunity to return kicks this week.
by Jeff Zrebiec
9/24/2017 12:28:34 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/24/2017 12:28:34 PM
Fans roar when Ravens return men come out for warmups. Figures to be a very pro-Ravens crowd. Purple everywhere around town this week
by Jeff Zrebiec
9/24/2017 12:28:05 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/24/2017 12:28:05 PM
Owner Steve Bisciotti now on field.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
9/24/2017 12:26:00 PM
It was great opportunity for Ravens to play in London but don't anticipate them coming back, at least not with current administration
by Mike Preston
9/24/2017 12:23:04 PM
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
9/24/2017 12:23:04 PM
Sorry, Bergstrom did not play well.....
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
9/24/2017 12:15:55 PM
Matt Skura starting at RG today. No surprise there. Tony Bergstron did not play last week replacing Marshal Yanda.
by Mike Preston
9/24/2017 12:14:19 PM
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
9/24/2017 12:14:19 PM
2016 4th-round DT Willie Henry active for 1st time all season and the second time in his career. Has yet to play an NFL regular-season snap
by Jeff Zrebiec
9/24/2017 12:10:05 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/24/2017 12:10:05 PM
Ravens starting OL today: 3 former undrafted free agents (Hurst, Howard, Skura); a 6th-round pick (Jensen) and a 1st-rounder (Stanley)
by Jeff Zrebiec
9/24/2017 12:07:17 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/24/2017 12:07:17 PM
However, Bergstrom struggled in second half against Browns. Ravens turn to Skura who started all 4 preseason games.
by Jeff Zrebiec
9/24/2017 12:05:01 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/24/2017 12:05:01 PM
Jalen Ramsey will play after missing some practice time this week.
twitter.com/JohnOehser/sta…
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/24/2017 12:04:33 PM
John Harbaugh said that Tony Bergstrom was likely the guy at RG following last Sunday's game when Marshal Yanda went out w/ankle injury.
by Jeff Zrebiec
9/24/2017 12:04:15 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/24/2017 12:04:15 PM
Other inactives: TE-M.Williams, OT-D.Joseph, DEs-Bronson Kaufusi, Chris Wormley; DT-Brandon Williams; CB-Jaylen Hill.
by Jeff Zrebiec
9/24/2017 12:02:54 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/24/2017 12:02:54 PM
Jermaine Eluemunor also active for the first time in his career. Quite the moment for the London-born player.
by Jeff Zrebiec
9/24/2017 12:01:51 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/24/2017 12:01:51 PM
Interesting. Tony Bergstrom is inactive, meaning that Matt Skura is expected to get the start at right guard.
by Jeff Zrebiec
9/24/2017 12:01:32 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/24/2017 12:01:32 PM
