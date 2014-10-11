Ravens-Jaguars 0924
Ravens-Jaguars 0924
Live
The Ravens face the Jaguars in London.
< Newest
1
2
3
Oldest >
Share
Options
Live Updating
Options
Font Size
Smaller
Normal
Larger
Viewer Comments
on
Off
Sounds
Mute
Flick
Bubble
Purr
Translate posts and comments.
English
français
Italiano
Deutsch
Español
Norsk
русский
简体中文
Dansk
日本語
Nederlands
Português
Svenska
한국어
हिन्दी
العربية
hrvatski jezik
עִבְרִית
suomi
ภาษาไทย
3rd & 7
37yd
3rd & 7
37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
Ryan Mallett now in for the Ravens as one of the worst days of Flacco's career comes to an end.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/24/2017 3:53:57 PM
Fournette runs it in from 5 yards and Ravens getting drummed 43-0 pending extra point.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/24/2017 3:51:53 PM
Ravens taken to the woodshed on that fake punt. Play taken out of the Harbaugh playbook of rubbing it in. But it is deserved.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
retweeted by
jeffzrebiecsun
9/24/2017 3:49:04 PM
Ravens taken to the woodshed on that fake punt. Play taken out of the Harbaugh playbook of rubbing it in. But it is deserved.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
9/24/2017 3:48:44 PM
Wow. And Jags rubbing Ravens' noses in it now. Fake punt on 4th-and-1 up 37-0 late in 3rd. Picks up 49 yards.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/24/2017 3:48:04 PM
Ravens are first and 30 at their own 23? You can't make this stuff up.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
9/24/2017 3:39:08 PM
Lewis just caught his 3-TD pass beating Tony Jefferson. It's 37-0. Lewis had 3 TDs the previous 3 seasons combined. He has 3 today.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/24/2017 3:33:22 PM
Meant Telvin Smith returns it to Ravens 2-yard line.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/24/2017 3:31:27 PM
Last thing the Ravens wanted to see was Joe Flacco trying to make a tackle on a linebacker.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
9/24/2017 3:30:16 PM
Good effort by Flacco to bring Smith down but not good when that's his best highlight of the day.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/24/2017 3:30:03 PM
And Terrance West fumbles and Terrance West brings it back to the Ravens 1-yard line.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/24/2017 3:29:38 PM
The Ravens' best offense? Jaguar penalties -- 20 yards there.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
9/24/2017 3:27:48 PM
Anybody playing over the top for the Ravens today? No one in the deep third. Well, no one in the stadium, really.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
9/24/2017 3:24:58 PM
Bortles hits Lewis for a 30-yard TD. Lewis got behind C.J. Mosley. Rout is on. 29-0 pending extra point.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/24/2017 3:22:20 PM
And Flacco is picked off again and Ramsey picked him off. Just an awful throw.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/24/2017 3:20:16 PM
Ravens made first stop of third quarter, now need to make something happen on offense.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
9/24/2017 3:18:33 PM
Jeremy Maclin has been cleared to return.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/24/2017 3:11:08 PM
Mike Tomlin just told me
@NFLonCBS
#Steelers
will NOT be participating in the
#NationalAnthem
today in CHI. Staying in the locker room.
by
Jamie Erdahl
via
twitter
retweeted by
jeffzrebiecsun
9/24/2017 3:10:54 PM
.
@Jaguars
QB Blake Bortles was taken to the locker room to receive an IV at the end of the second quarter.
He will play in second half.
by
TeeAyyDee
via
twitter
retweeted by
jeffzrebiecsun
9/24/2017 3:03:55 PM
Flacco 4-for-12 for 9 yards and an INT at halftime. Ravens out-gained 254-15. Speaks for itself.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/24/2017 2:57:02 PM
Tony Jefferson and Jimmy Smith were back in for the kneeldown. 23-0 at halftime and Jags get ball first.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/24/2017 2:55:42 PM
< Newest
1
2
3
Oldest >
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform