Ravens-Dolphins 0817 Live

Ravens-Dolphins 0817
Ravens-Dolphins 0817
The Ravens face the Dolphins in Miami in the second preseason game of the year.
DL Patrick Ricard on playing FB: "I love this, I used to play fullback in HS. It feels great just going out there and slamming people."
Jeff Zrebiec
8/18/2017 3:08:34 AM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/18/2017 3:08:34 AM
And I stress at most. Because there's no guarantees Flacco will be back at practice the week of the fourth preseason game.
Jeff Zrebiec
8/18/2017 2:44:35 AM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/18/2017 2:44:35 AM
With Harbaugh saying Flacco's practice timeline isn't this week, that means at, at most, Flacco will get 2 wks or practice in before opener
Jeff Zrebiec
8/18/2017 2:44:06 AM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/18/2017 2:44:06 AM
Harbaugh said Flacco's timeframe is not this week to return to practice.
Jeff Zrebiec
8/18/2017 2:24:41 AM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/18/2017 2:24:41 AM
Harbaugh said he would have liked to play Marlon Humphrey more. But wanted to be careful w humphrey dealing w soft tissue injury.
Jeff Zrebiec
8/18/2017 2:23:41 AM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/18/2017 2:23:41 AM
Harbaugh again praised Ryan Mallett; said he thought he played well.
Jeff Zrebiec
8/18/2017 2:21:21 AM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/18/2017 2:21:21 AM
WR Chris Moore needs to work on holding onto the football. He had similar fumbling problem last year.
Mike Preston
8/18/2017 2:01:48 AM
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
8/18/2017 2:01:48 AM
My mistake on name of QB, thanks.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
8/18/2017 1:59:39 AM
D. Vaughan certainly throws a better ball than R. Mallett. Not saying he has a better understanding of game, but better touch & velocity.
Mike Preston
8/18/2017 1:57:02 AM
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
8/18/2017 1:57:02 AM
A nice little swim move by Williams on that sack.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
8/18/2017 1:54:30 AM
Tim Williams gets his first sack.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/18/2017 1:53:49 AM
Justin Tucker kicks the extra point as he falls to his backside. That would be last I'd send him on field. Field conditions are awful.
Jeff Zrebiec
8/18/2017 1:36:22 AM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/18/2017 1:36:22 AM
Keenan Reynolds needs to step up and catch punts like that. Didn't really hurt Ravens but wasn't right decision.
Jeff Zrebiec
8/18/2017 1:22:18 AM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/18/2017 1:22:18 AM
Carl Davis down on play for Ravens but gets up under his own power as Harbaugh applauds.
Jeff Zrebiec
8/18/2017 1:20:32 AM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/18/2017 1:20:32 AM
Josh Woodrum scrambles for a 14-yard TD run. He's played well these last two weeks.
Jeff Zrebiec
8/18/2017 1:13:12 AM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/18/2017 1:13:12 AM
Heck of a run after catch by Maxx Williams who picked up 40 yards. He's been active tonight.
Jeff Zrebiec
8/18/2017 1:11:59 AM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/18/2017 1:11:59 AM
Not a good sequence for Willie Henry. Gets called for roughing the passer and taunting on same play.
Jeff Zrebiec
8/18/2017 1:04:41 AM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/18/2017 1:04:41 AM
Ryan Mallett's night is done. He was 13-of-22 for 113 yards, one touchdown and 2 INTs. Josh Woodrum into game.
Jeff Zrebiec
8/18/2017 12:54:49 AM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/18/2017 12:54:49 AM
A scuffle at end of first half with Ryan Jensen (of course) and Ryan Mallett right in middle of it. Grounds crew immediately takes field.
Jeff Zrebiec
8/18/2017 12:41:34 AM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/18/2017 12:41:34 AM
Not sure if it was game plan to get Marlon Humphrey in for only a few plays or something happened. He's on sideline standing w/starters
Jeff Zrebiec
8/18/2017 12:32:20 AM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/18/2017 12:32:20 AM
Mallett is intercepted by Tankersley. Ball was behind Adeboyejo but Adeboyejo had ball ripped right out of his hands.
Jeff Zrebiec
8/18/2017 12:29:14 AM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/18/2017 12:29:14 AM
Not sure what's been worse tonight: the Dolphins' special teams or the field conditions.
Jeff Zrebiec
8/18/2017 12:20:18 AM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/18/2017 12:20:18 AM
Mallett hits Larry Donnell for a 1-yard TD pass.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/18/2017 12:19:44 AM
Chris Matthews, bidding to make the team at WR, blocks a kick.. Ravens have ball on Miami 1-yard line.
Jeff Zrebiec
8/18/2017 12:18:07 AM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/18/2017 12:18:07 AM
Great close on that ball by Anthony Levine Sr. who belongs on the field more. Looks like he'll get that chance this yr when Ravens go dime.
Jeff Zrebiec
8/18/2017 12:16:00 AM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/18/2017 12:16:00 AM
Quite a sequence for Justin Tucker. Makes a 52-yarder. Recovers a fumble on the ensuing kickoff. And then makes a 27-yard field goal.
Jeff Zrebiec
8/18/2017 12:11:06 AM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/18/2017 12:11:06 AM
This Dolphins grounds crew is going to have work to do at halftime. Divots all over the field.
Jeff Zrebiec
8/18/2017 12:09:05 AM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/18/2017 12:09:05 AM
Justin Tucker recovering a fumbled kickoff is great synopsis of 1st half. And Suggs meets Tucker on sideline to get on him about not scoring
Jeff Zrebiec
8/18/2017 12:07:49 AM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/18/2017 12:07:49 AM
Justin Tucker is good from 52 yards. Ravens on board.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/18/2017 12:03:51 AM
Ravens de-facto starting offensive line is getting destroyed up front.
Jeff Zrebiec
8/18/2017 12:02:40 AM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/18/2017 12:02:40 AM
This isn't new development for DL Patrick Ricard. He's been mixing in at fullback in practice.
Jeff Zrebiec
8/18/2017 12:02:03 AM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/18/2017 12:02:03 AM
Ravens using DL Pat Ricard as fullback on that series. Says a lot about team's confidence in current two fullbacks.
Jeff Zrebiec
8/18/2017 12:00:05 AM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/18/2017 12:00:05 AM
Senorise Perry with an 11-yard TD run for Dolphins. 7-0. Ravens starters still in on that drive were Correa, Judon and Pierce.
Jeff Zrebiec
8/17/2017 11:51:45 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/17/2017 11:51:45 PM
Lardarius Webb just went to locker room early. Not sure what the deal was there.
Jeff Zrebiec
8/17/2017 11:45:35 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/17/2017 11:45:35 PM
Many Ravens def. starters may be done for the night: Albert McClellan, Chuck Clark, Jaylen Hill, Levine, Sheldon Price among those in game.
Jeff Zrebiec
8/17/2017 11:43:47 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/17/2017 11:43:47 PM
Ryan Mallett picked off by Xavien Howard. . Was trying to hit Quincy Adeboyejo but Howard had the inside position
Jeff Zrebiec
8/17/2017 11:42:41 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/17/2017 11:42:41 PM
Tim Williams and Tyus Bowser also were in on third down. Dean Pees rotating a lot of guys in and out early.
Jeff Zrebiec
8/17/2017 11:39:13 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/17/2017 11:39:13 PM
Marlon Humphrey has rotated in with Jimmy Smith at corner the first couple of series.
Jeff Zrebiec
8/17/2017 11:37:17 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/17/2017 11:37:17 PM
Yawn
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
8/17/2017 11:35:16 PM
Lardarius Webb takes down Moore on blitz, but sack nullified on Suggs; holding call.
Jeff Zrebiec
8/17/2017 11:34:43 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/17/2017 11:34:43 PM
Guys were slipping all over the place in warmups as well.
twitter.com/evansilva/stat…
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/17/2017 11:31:45 PM
Cutler's night already appears to be over. Matt Moore in game at QB for Miami. Za'Darius Smith put a nice shot on Cutler last series.
Jeff Zrebiec
8/17/2017 11:31:07 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/17/2017 11:31:07 PM
Terrance West puts the ball on the ground but Austin Howard recovers it. Ravens starting offense looks sloppy.
Jeff Zrebiec
8/17/2017 11:29:02 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/17/2017 11:29:02 PM
Mallett incomplete to Woodhead on 4th down and Ravens turn ball over on downs. Woodhead didn't have much of a chance w/LB all over him
Jeff Zrebiec
8/17/2017 11:23:30 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/17/2017 11:23:30 PM
Inside linebacker Kamalei Correa needs to have a big game or Ravens might replace him as starter.
Mike Preston
8/17/2017 11:21:09 PM
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
8/17/2017 11:21:09 PM
Good sign for Quincy Adeboyejo that he's been 3rd WR on the field. after Maclin and Wallace.
Jeff Zrebiec
8/17/2017 11:20:45 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/17/2017 11:20:45 PM
Right tackle Austin Howard needs to use arms and hands more, allows defensive players to get into his body way too much.
Mike Preston
8/17/2017 11:20:30 PM
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
8/17/2017 11:20:30 PM
Good hustle by Matt Skura to pounce on that Wallace fumble down the field.
Jeff Zrebiec
8/17/2017 11:18:06 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/17/2017 11:18:06 PM
Michael Campanaro back to return first punt. Tim White did it last week. Campanaro is frontrunner for that role.
Jeff Zrebiec
8/17/2017 11:14:23 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/17/2017 11:14:23 PM
Correa did not play very well last week. Just missed tackle there on Dolphins' first down.
Jeff Zrebiec
8/17/2017 11:09:34 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/17/2017 11:09:34 PM
Ravens will start this game on defense. Dolphins will get early look at their new QB, Jay Cutler.
Jeff Zrebiec
8/17/2017 11:06:14 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/17/2017 11:06:14 PM
Rookie fifth-rounder Jermaine Eluemunor who started at RG last week missed some practice time this week. So it appears Pughsley will get nod
Jeff Zrebiec
8/17/2017 10:35:31 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/17/2017 10:35:31 PM
If warmups are any indication, Ravens starting O-line will be Hurst at LT; A.Howard at RT; Jensen at C; Skura at LG and J.Pughsley at RG
Jeff Zrebiec
8/17/2017 10:34:20 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/17/2017 10:34:20 PM
It appears that Marshal Yanda isn't playing which isn't total surprise. He's been ramping up activity but team taking it easy with him.
Jeff Zrebiec
8/17/2017 10:32:43 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/17/2017 10:32:43 PM
36 of the Ravens' 39 defensive players are in uniform in warmups. Only exceptions are Canady (knee), Brandon Boykin and Lamar Louis.
Jeff Zrebiec
8/17/2017 10:26:54 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/17/2017 10:26:54 PM
Several of vets held out last wk in uniform and appear to be in line to play tonight. That group includes Watson, Woodhead, Maclin, Wallace
Jeff Zrebiec
8/17/2017 10:11:16 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/17/2017 10:11:16 PM
