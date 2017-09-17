Ravens-Browns 0917
Ravens-Browns 0917
The Ravens face the Cleveland Browns in their home opener at M&T Bank Stadium.
Wonder what happened to the DNA promotion at the Ravens' game today?
bsun.md/2fe3j8C
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
9/17/2017 7:42:30 PM
Ravens defense looks tired. A lot of hands on hips.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 7:42:31 PM
Repeat after me: Rookie quarterback, rookie quarterback, rookie quarterback.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
9/17/2017 7:44:09 PM
DeShone Kizer picked off by Lardarius Webb in end zone. That's team's third INT and fourth TO today. Had 4 INTs and 5 TOs last week.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 7:44:28 PM
Yanda has ankle injury, now out for game.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
9/17/2017 7:45:50 PM
Yanda declared out for game.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 7:46:18 PM
Collins is giving the Ravens some juice on the ground. Keeping legs moving, picking up positive yards.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 7:47:33 PM
Ravens give Maxx Williams a carry. Was lined up at FB. Picks up two yards and the first down.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 7:49:05 PM
Alex Collins fumbles and Cleveland recovers it.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 7:51:57 PM
Now we know why Alex Collins was available.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
9/17/2017 7:52:35 PM
That's five turnovers for Ravens as Brandon Carr picks second interception. That's second straight game the Ravens force 5 TOs
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 7:57:49 PM
Looks like Harbaugh going right back to Alex Collins after fumble.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 8:00:06 PM
Tim Williams forces the pressure and this one is over. Ravens improve to 2-0 with a 24-10 victory.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 8:18:45 PM
Flacco disappointed with himself. Said he misses guys open down field, felt like he got impatient.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 8:32:30 PM
Asked if he had more "fun," this week, Flacco said, "you guys man."
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 8:33:14 PM
Flacco on defense creating turnovers: "it's not going to last forever I don't think but those guys, you tip your hat to them."
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 8:35:09 PM
Weddle: "we made too many mistakes out there. We have to fix those and we will. You can count on that."
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 8:38:04 PM
Harbaugh: "our guys are pretty hacked off that they didn't make the plays they needed to."
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 8:39:44 PM
Yanda and Bam Bradley are both out for season. Yanda fractured his leg. Bradley tore ACL. Yanda injury devastating for Ravens.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 8:41:32 PM
Harbaugh said that Brandon Williams should be ok. Also said that Terrance West wasn't hurt. Just had big workload early.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 8:42:34 PM
Harbaugh said that Tony Bergstrom will be guy going forward but "nobody can replace marshal Yanda."
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 8:44:38 PM
Players somber about Yanda loss: "there's not a word in English dictionary to describe what Yanda is to us."
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 9:00:13 PM
That last quote was from Suggs.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 9:00:51 PM
Maxx Williams also has boot on left ankle. Victory came at quite a cost for Ravens.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 9:03:03 PM
When the Ravens put Marshal Yanda and Bam Bradley on injured reserve, they'll have 15 guys on IR. It's Sept.17.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 9:19:52 PM
Joe Flacco on Yanda injury: "He is the ultimate warrior. I've been in battle with him for 10 years and this is tough news to take."
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 9:32:40 PM
The
@Ravens
are the 3rd team since 1970 (1st since 1992 PIT) to record 4+ INTs in each of the 1st 2 games of a seas…
twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
by
Randall Liu
via
twitter
retweeted by
jeffzrebiecsun
9/17/2017 10:23:32 PM
