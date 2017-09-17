Ravens-Browns 0917 Live

Ravens-Browns 0917
The Ravens face the Cleveland Browns in their home opener at M&T Bank Stadium.
3rd & 7
37yd
3rd & 7
37yd
Ravens TEs had 2 catches for 19 yards last week. Already have 7 catches for 72 yards in quarter and a half today.
by Jeff Zrebiec
9/17/2017 5:57:21 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 5:57:21 PM
Danny who? Buck Allen says he could fill pass-catching role out of backfield for Ravens. Just scored on reception.
bsun.md/2xdvjPA
by Ron Fritz
9/17/2017 5:56:48 PM
bsun.md/2xdvjPA
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
9/17/2017 5:56:48 PM
The INT throw by Flacco was miscommunication it appeared but otherwise, Flacco throwing ball with a lot of zip. Looks much more comfortable
by Jeff Zrebiec
9/17/2017 5:56:07 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 5:56:07 PM
Nice pass by Flacco, thrown hard and across body. That's a good sign. Browns have no clue on defense. None.
by Mike Preston
9/17/2017 5:55:41 PM
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
9/17/2017 5:55:41 PM
Joe Flacco hits Buck Allen for a 9-yard TD pass. Again, Ravens getting Flacco out of pocket.
by Jeff Zrebiec
9/17/2017 5:54:47 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 5:54:47 PM
Ravens tight ends say they can replace Dennis Pitta. They've caught five of Joe Flacco's seven completions today.
bsun.md/2xd5Wxn
by Ron Fritz
9/17/2017 5:50:59 PM
bsun.md/2xd5Wxn
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
9/17/2017 5:50:59 PM
That was a nicely designed blitz by Ravens' C.J. Mosley nullified by defensive holding.
by Ron Fritz
9/17/2017 5:46:09 PM
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
9/17/2017 5:46:09 PM
Brent Urban on Ravens' first tackle after INT. Read more about him.
bsun.md/2xdkKMC
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
9/17/2017 5:45:12 PM
Check out photos from today's game -- and pregame -- between Ravens and Browns at M&T Bank Stadium.
bsun.md/2y7LDiu
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
9/17/2017 5:42:33 PM
Flacco has now been intercepted in eight straight games dating back to last year.
by Jeff Zrebiec
9/17/2017 5:42:20 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 5:42:20 PM
Even thought it was an interception, Ravens needed to throw the ball deep at some point.
by Ron Fritz
9/17/2017 5:41:48 PM
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
9/17/2017 5:41:48 PM
Flacco throws a deep pass and Wallace didn't appear to be expecting it at all. McCourty could've called for a fair catch.
by Jeff Zrebiec
9/17/2017 5:41:35 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 5:41:35 PM
Nice punt by Flacco
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
9/17/2017 5:41:28 PM
Ravens end first quarter with two turnovers and 7-0 lead.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
9/17/2017 5:38:32 PM
Great play by Weddle, Kizer needs to find touch and take steam off that pass.
by Mike Preston
9/17/2017 5:37:16 PM
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
9/17/2017 5:37:16 PM
And Eric Weddle makes a heck of an interception off tipped pass. Ravens have forced 7 turnovers in 5 quarters.
by Jeff Zrebiec
9/17/2017 5:35:48 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 5:35:48 PM
Ravens now have Tim Williams and Tyus Bowser out there.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 5:29:34 PM
Heck of a block by Nick Boyle on that West TD run. Completely moved Kirksey out of hole.
by Jeff Zrebiec
9/17/2017 5:29:02 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 5:29:02 PM
Some interesting play calls by Mornhinweg who is getting Flacco out of the pocket. Flacco 6-of-7 for 52 yds. Only INC was drop by Perriman
by Jeff Zrebiec
9/17/2017 5:27:58 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 5:27:58 PM
Ravens offense already looking more creative than it did against the Bengals in Week 1.
by Ron Fritz
9/17/2017 5:26:43 PM
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
9/17/2017 5:26:43 PM
West hammers it in against his old team as Ravnes take 6-0 lead.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 5:25:55 PM
Stupid play by Kirksey with late pop on Stanley gives Ravens first-and-goal from 4.
by Jeff Zrebiec
9/17/2017 5:25:03 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 5:25:03 PM
Ravens getting creative on that tight end screen.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
9/17/2017 5:23:26 PM
Michael Campanaro starts play in backfield.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 5:22:39 PM
Benjamin Watson is proof that the Ravens do have tight ends.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
9/17/2017 5:22:13 PM
Bad play by Kizer all the way around. Held the ball too long and didn't secure it.
by Mike Preston
9/17/2017 5:21:59 PM
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
9/17/2017 5:21:59 PM
Jeremy Maclin has returned to game for Ravens.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 5:21:42 PM
Suggs sacks Kizer who fumbles. Matthew Judon recovers and Ravens will take over on Browns 33.
by Jeff Zrebiec
9/17/2017 5:20:49 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 5:20:49 PM
That's what happens when a rookie quarterback faces the Ravens.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
9/17/2017 5:20:44 PM
Tim Williams now in for Ravens
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 5:18:25 PM
With so many O-linemen in and out of Ravens lineup, Browns do smart thing by blitzing and stunting. Expect a lot of that today.
by Mike Preston
9/17/2017 5:15:45 PM
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
9/17/2017 5:15:45 PM
Onwuasor in at WLB on this drive. So Ravens staying with the rotation there like last week.
by Jeff Zrebiec
9/17/2017 5:14:48 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 5:14:48 PM
Flacco sacked on third down. So Perriman's drop costs them points.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 5:12:59 PM
Perriman dropped pass, hit him in the wrong spot; his hands.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
9/17/2017 5:12:37 PM
Those are the plays that Perriman has to make.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 5:12:27 PM
Jeremy Maclin has a right shoulder stinger. Is being evaluated.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 5:12:01 PM
Looks like they're looking at Maclin's left shoulder on sideline.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 5:10:05 PM
Browns want to crowd line of scrimmage and force Flacco to throw.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
9/17/2017 5:09:34 PM
Maclin down, nice play action fake and pass by Joe Flacco.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
9/17/2017 5:08:27 PM
Maclin catches a first down pass, but in a lot of pain on field. Immediately grabbed his arm.
by Jeff Zrebiec
9/17/2017 5:07:59 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 5:07:59 PM
Ravens going to be playing all kinds of games with rookie QB today.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
9/17/2017 5:06:22 PM
Ravens went six DBs on third down. Suggs gets QB hit. Ravens force three and out.
by Jeff Zrebiec
9/17/2017 5:06:07 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 5:06:07 PM
Rookie Marlon Humphrey in on third down.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 5:04:37 PM
Ravens wins toss. They'll start on defense.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 5:01:11 PM
Kamalei Correa warming up as starting WLB in pregame. But I'd suspect Onwuasor and possibly even Bam Bradley could get some reps there
by Jeff Zrebiec
9/17/2017 4:23:15 PM
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 4:23:15 PM
