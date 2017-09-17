Ravens-Browns 0917
Ravens-Browns 0917
Live
The Ravens face the Cleveland Browns in their home opener at M&T Bank Stadium.
< Newest
1
2
3
Oldest >
Share
Options
Live Updating
Options
Font Size
Smaller
Normal
Larger
Viewer Comments
on
Off
Sounds
Mute
Flick
Bubble
Purr
Translate posts and comments.
English
français
Italiano
Deutsch
Español
Norsk
русский
简体中文
Dansk
日本語
Nederlands
Português
Svenska
한국어
हिन्दी
العربية
hrvatski jezik
עִבְרִית
suomi
ภาษาไทย
3rd & 7
37yd
3rd & 7
37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
The
@Ravens
are the 3rd team since 1970 (1st since 1992 PIT) to record 4+ INTs in each of the 1st 2 games of a seas…
twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
by
Randall Liu
via
twitter
retweeted by
jeffzrebiecsun
9/17/2017 10:23:32 PM
Joe Flacco on Yanda injury: "He is the ultimate warrior. I've been in battle with him for 10 years and this is tough news to take."
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 9:32:40 PM
When the Ravens put Marshal Yanda and Bam Bradley on injured reserve, they'll have 15 guys on IR. It's Sept.17.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 9:19:52 PM
Maxx Williams also has boot on left ankle. Victory came at quite a cost for Ravens.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 9:03:03 PM
That last quote was from Suggs.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 9:00:51 PM
Players somber about Yanda loss: "there's not a word in English dictionary to describe what Yanda is to us."
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 9:00:13 PM
Harbaugh said that Tony Bergstrom will be guy going forward but "nobody can replace marshal Yanda."
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 8:44:38 PM
Harbaugh said that Brandon Williams should be ok. Also said that Terrance West wasn't hurt. Just had big workload early.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 8:42:34 PM
Yanda and Bam Bradley are both out for season. Yanda fractured his leg. Bradley tore ACL. Yanda injury devastating for Ravens.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 8:41:32 PM
Harbaugh: "our guys are pretty hacked off that they didn't make the plays they needed to."
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 8:39:44 PM
Weddle: "we made too many mistakes out there. We have to fix those and we will. You can count on that."
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 8:38:04 PM
Flacco on defense creating turnovers: "it's not going to last forever I don't think but those guys, you tip your hat to them."
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 8:35:09 PM
Asked if he had more "fun," this week, Flacco said, "you guys man."
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 8:33:14 PM
Flacco disappointed with himself. Said he misses guys open down field, felt like he got impatient.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 8:32:30 PM
Tim Williams forces the pressure and this one is over. Ravens improve to 2-0 with a 24-10 victory.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 8:18:45 PM
Looks like Harbaugh going right back to Alex Collins after fumble.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 8:00:06 PM
That's five turnovers for Ravens as Brandon Carr picks second interception. That's second straight game the Ravens force 5 TOs
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 7:57:49 PM
Now we know why Alex Collins was available.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
9/17/2017 7:52:35 PM
Alex Collins fumbles and Cleveland recovers it.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 7:51:57 PM
Ravens give Maxx Williams a carry. Was lined up at FB. Picks up two yards and the first down.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 7:49:05 PM
Collins is giving the Ravens some juice on the ground. Keeping legs moving, picking up positive yards.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 7:47:33 PM
Yanda declared out for game.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 7:46:18 PM
Yanda has ankle injury, now out for game.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
9/17/2017 7:45:50 PM
DeShone Kizer picked off by Lardarius Webb in end zone. That's team's third INT and fourth TO today. Had 4 INTs and 5 TOs last week.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 7:44:28 PM
Repeat after me: Rookie quarterback, rookie quarterback, rookie quarterback.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
9/17/2017 7:44:09 PM
Ravens defense looks tired. A lot of hands on hips.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/17/2017 7:42:31 PM
Wonder what happened to the DNA promotion at the Ravens' game today?
bsun.md/2fe3j8C
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
9/17/2017 7:42:30 PM
< Newest
1
2
3
Oldest >
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform