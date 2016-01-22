Ravens-Bills 0826
Ravens-Bills 0826
The Ravens face the Bills in a preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium.
Interesting to see Jeremy Maclin out with the returners in pregame. He's done it a little in practice, too. Ravens unsettled at returner
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/26/2017 10:05:07 PM
TE Maxx Williams was on field in warmups, but it appears he won't be playing. Not in uniform for pregame. No indication anything is wrong
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/26/2017 10:18:19 PM
Marshal Yanda is in uniform. Looks like he's preparing to play. Would be his preseason debut this year.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/26/2017 10:21:51 PM
Ravens on offense not in uniform: Flacco (back), Perriman (hamstring), Woodhead (hamstring), Stanley (?), Nembot (knee), M.Williams (?)
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/26/2017 10:26:57 PM
Defensive Ravens not in uniform: Marlon Humphrey (hamstring), Brandon Boykin (?), Donald Payne (hamstring), Albert McClellan (?)
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/26/2017 10:28:31 PM
Ravens starting offensive line in warmups: James Hurst at LT, Matt Skura at LG, Ryan Jensen at C, Marshal Yanda at RG, Austin Howard at RT.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/26/2017 10:32:19 PM
Some Ravens on offenses who could use good games: WRs Chris Moore, Chris Matthews, Adeboyejo, TEs Larry Donnell, Vince Mayle, C J.Zuttah
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/26/2017 10:43:00 PM
On defense - DLs- Carl Davis, Willie Henry; DBs-Sheldon Price, Robertson Daniel, Trevin Wade.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/26/2017 10:43:48 PM
I wouldn't expect Ravens' starters to play much more than they did last week. Certain starters will get more run than others.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/26/2017 10:54:00 PM
Tight end Maxx Williams, who leads Ravens in receiving yards, is a surprise non-participant for Saturday vs. Bills
fw.to/QgKLFVW
by
Edward Lee
via
twitter
8/26/2017 11:01:58 PM
Ravens will start game on defense.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/26/2017 11:03:28 PM
Boyle and Donnell both on field as Ravens have first drive. West starting at RB.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/26/2017 11:10:50 PM
Interesting to see Onwuasor replace Correa for start of second drive. Onwuasor has closed gap a bit for starting WLB spot. Getting look here
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/26/2017 11:14:58 PM
Third-year pro had not been on the field since straining his right hamstring during practice back on Aug. 1.
twitter.com/BaltSunSports/…
by
Edward Lee
via
twitter
8/26/2017 11:18:32 PM
Judon brings down Tyrod Taylor who looks woozy and is met on field by trainers. Looked like Taylors helmet hit banged off ground.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/26/2017 11:21:01 PM
Tyrod Taylor is being led into locker room.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/26/2017 11:23:03 PM
Ravens start this drive in Bills' territory with rookie DL Patrick Ricard in as fullback.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/26/2017 11:23:56 PM
Real interesting look with UDFA RB Taquan Mizzell in slot. Makes 16-yard completion. That's likely where a healthy Woodhead would be.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/26/2017 11:25:55 PM
Mizzell is an interesting case. Would be tough to keep him if Woodhead is healthy, but he's made a great impression this summer.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/26/2017 11:26:31 PM
Tyrod Taylor is being evaluated for a concussion.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/26/2017 11:27:11 PM
Tucker good from 40 yards. Ravens lead 3-0.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/26/2017 11:28:17 PM
Those wondering about Tucker's short kickoffs. Those are intentional. Rosburg wants team to practice covering kicks, per usual in preseason
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/26/2017 11:32:10 PM
Correa back in on third drive. So it appears Ravens giving both a chance w/first team for evaluation purposes.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/26/2017 11:32:55 PM
Weddle won't enjoy watching that play on film. Had Clay stopped short and Clay stiff-armed him to ground and got first down.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/26/2017 11:34:29 PM
looks like Yanda's evening is over. Jermaine Eluemunor now in at RG.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/26/2017 11:40:05 PM
Ravens kicker Justin Tucker who was in on earlier tackle getting looked at by team doctors.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/26/2017 11:41:37 PM
Bills announce that Tyrod Taylor has a concussion and is out for the game
twitter.com/BuffaloBillsPR…
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/26/2017 11:42:42 PM
Ravens K Justin Tucker is now in concussion protocol.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/26/2017 11:44:09 PM
Justin Tucker got some grief for trying to return fumble last wk. I'm sure team doesn't like that he was in position to have to make tackle
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/26/2017 11:48:33 PM
Ravens defensive front teeing off on the Bills in this game.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/26/2017 11:54:11 PM
Interesting. Josh Woodrum now into the game with much of the starting offense.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/26/2017 11:55:46 PM
Ravens CB Jimmy Smith now going to locker room with team training personnel.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/26/2017 11:58:09 PM
Woodrum misses an open Wallace for potential big play down the sideline.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/26/2017 11:59:07 PM
Most of the Ravens starting defense now done for the night. Exceptions are Judon and Correa.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/27/2017 12:01:06 AM
Justin Tucker is back on sideline, surrounded by team doctors.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/27/2017 12:02:30 AM
Tucker has helmet back on and he's kicking ball into net. Not sure if that means he's passed the concussion protocol or not.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/27/2017 12:04:07 AM
Tucker indeed has cleared the concussion protocol.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/27/2017 12:04:16 AM
Ravens CB Jimmy Smith back on sideline. Has his left hand wrapped in ice. If that's injury, good sign if it's not leg related.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/27/2017 12:10:56 AM
Couple of nice returns for Campanaro tonight. He should be lock at this point as team's top punt returner and option in slot.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/27/2017 12:14:38 AM
Ravens safety Anthony Levine Sr. now ducking into the team medical tent with doctors. Been a busy day for Ravens' medical team.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/27/2017 12:16:40 AM
Jeremy Zuttah now into the game at center. Ryan Jensen has moved over to LG.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/27/2017 12:19:26 AM
It's fair to say Josh Woodrum hasn't yet recaptured his magic from first two preseason games and he's not getting much help either.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/27/2017 12:20:56 AM
Ravens coach John Harbaugh just went into the middle of the offensive line meeting and had plenty to say to the group.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/27/2017 12:22:41 AM
Anthony Levine Sr. passed concussion protocol and has been cleared to return
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/27/2017 12:24:33 AM
Tolbert scores on 1-yard TD run, giving Bills a 7-3 lead at halftime.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/27/2017 12:34:48 AM
Undrafted corner Jaylen Hill continues to play well for Ravens. Not sure how you can keep him off team at this point.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/27/2017 1:11:50 AM
There's Jaylen Hill again, intercepting Peterman and returning it inside the Bills' 20-yard line.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/27/2017 1:20:17 AM
Woodrum clearly not on same page with Zuttah in second half. A lot of confusion. Ravens offense has been tough to watch all night.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/27/2017 1:21:28 AM
Woodrum hits Taquan Mizzell for a 15-yard TD pass.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/27/2017 1:22:38 AM
Interesting to see Judon and Correa still in the game in the fourth quarter here. Ravens obviously think reps will be beneficial
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/27/2017 1:31:32 AM
Josh Woodrum's night appears to be over. Thad Lewis into the game.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/27/2017 1:34:16 AM
Woodrum went 8-of-13 for 55 yards and 1 TD
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/27/2017 1:36:04 AM
Haven't seen anything from Ravens WRs on bubble. People keep wondering if they keep 6. I haven't seen 6 guys that have proven they belong.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/27/2017 1:38:23 AM
Good for Kenny Allen who gets an opportunity in place of Tucker and drills it from 40 yards. Ravens lead 13-7.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/27/2017 1:45:45 AM
Oh those Ravens with the intentional safeties.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/27/2017 2:05:19 AM
Ravens hold on for 13-9 win to move to 3-0 on preseason. Again, a lot to like with defensive starters and reserves.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/27/2017 2:10:53 AM
On offense, not much doing beyond undrafted rookie RB Taquan Mizzell.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/27/2017 2:11:20 AM
Harbaugh said he wanted to see Woodrum get reps with first team. Said Mallett has gotten enough reps.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/27/2017 2:25:12 AM
Harbaugh promises Flacco will be back for Bengals game. Said he won't practice Sunday. No further details.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/27/2017 2:30:16 AM
Harbaugh on whether Flacco will practice tomorrow: "No. He’s on schedule though.”
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/27/2017 3:11:03 AM
Harbaugh: "I’m not going to stand up here and answer that question every day. He will be back for the Bengals’ game, I promise you that. "
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
8/27/2017 3:12:43 AM
Gervonta Davis got out of there with another KO. But that was not the showcase he was looking for.
by
Childs Walker
via
twitter
8/27/2017 3:46:43 AM
