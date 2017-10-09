Ravens-Bengals 0910
The Ravens open their season at the Bengals.
Great cut by Terrance West in picking up third-and short.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 6:52:12 PM
Ravens have certainly been persistent in running the football as they promised they would be.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 6:54:00 PM
Ravens eating clock on this drive, but also have now blown 2 timeouts. Weren't going to get the play off on either occasion of timeout.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 7:00:17 PM
Burning two timeouts on this drive shows how much the Ravens' offense missed preseason.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
9/10/2017 7:00:47 PM
Clock management on this drive has been poor. Ravens have used two timeouts.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
9/10/2017 7:00:51 PM
Some interesting play designs here as Ravens continue to run the ball and move chains. Greg Roman influence is obvious.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 7:01:29 PM
Bengals continue drive with another penalty. Ravens have driven from their own 12 to Bengals 10 without completing pass.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 7:05:41 PM
Just run the football, please
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
9/10/2017 7:06:18 PM
Why Marty why? Why throw the ball on 1st and 10? Almost picked.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
9/10/2017 7:06:48 PM
Without the two incomplete passes the Ravens could have run out the clock on the third quarter. Tucker for a chip shot.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
9/10/2017 7:08:01 PM
Justin Tucker good from 25 yards and Ravens take a 2-0 lead w/1:06 left in third quarter.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 7:08:20 PM
That was an 18-play drive that covered 81 yards and ate up 9 minutes, 38 seconds. Did it all without completing a pass.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 7:09:05 PM
Meant Tucker's FG gave Ravens a 20-0 lead. Not 2-0.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 7:09:55 PM
Ravens have already run the ball 30 times w/quarter still remaining. Only did that twice all last season.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 7:12:29 PM
Missed Flacco going into medical tent as others have reported. But Ryan Mallett is warming up on sideline.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 7:12:57 PM
Flacco was drilled on that third down play by Carlos Dunlap.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 7:13:13 PM
Joe Flacco is now out of tent and standing on sideline.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 7:14:05 PM
Joe Flacco comes out of the medical tent and gives a thumbs up. CBS reports they were checking for a concussion.
by
ryanmink
via
twitter
retweeted by
jeffzrebiecsun
9/10/2017 7:15:48 PM
Joe Flacco heading back onto field after Ravens force another punt.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 7:16:57 PM
Concussion spotter from upstairs called down to suggest Flacco take concussion test. Felt he hit head on last 3rd down. Flacco passed
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 7:18:30 PM
Can the Ravens defense keep it up for the rest of the game?
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
9/10/2017 7:26:23 PM
There's another sack by Terrell Suggs who has two sacks, a forced fumble, and a deflection that led to an interception.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 7:27:49 PM
I know it's 4th-and-9 on the Ravens 43 but you're down 20-0 with 10 minutes to play. Don't know how you punt there.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 7:31:03 PM
The Bengals have surrendered, they should not be punting in this situation
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
9/10/2017 7:31:10 PM
Fans are leaving the building.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
9/10/2017 7:32:12 PM
Is it just me or does T-Sizzle look like he's 25?
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
9/10/2017 7:32:50 PM
Another delay of game. Who needs preseason? The Ravens' offense does. A lot of penalties and using timeouts to save delays.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
9/10/2017 7:35:16 PM
A first down there would have been huge.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
9/10/2017 7:36:19 PM
And Ravens hold on 4th down. Take over up 20-0 w/4:33 to play.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 7:45:14 PM
And Jimmy Smith puts the cherry on top with the Ravens' fourth interception. That's turnover No.5 for Dalton.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 7:52:07 PM
Dominant performance by Ravens' defense. Force 5 turnovers in 20-0 victory. Their first shutout since Nov.16, 2009 vs. Browns
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 8:00:19 PM
Terrance West and Buck Allen each had more rushing attempts than Joe Flacco had passing attemps. Guess Ravens are committed to the run.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
9/10/2017 8:01:37 PM
Serious replay whiff does in Redskins. Showed that Cousins not only had his arm moving forward, he already had let go of the ball. Strange.
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
9/10/2017 8:02:11 PM
Flacco said game reminded him of his rookie year when they grinder it out on ground.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 8:16:25 PM
Flacco: "it wasn't that fun on offense today but it was fun to win. That's the most important thing."
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 8:17:10 PM
Flacco acknowledged he was out of rhythm a bit but otherwise he felt comfortable.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 8:19:56 PM
Harbaugh: "players got the job done. They played a relentless football game for 60 minutes."
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 8:21:04 PM
Ravens RB Danny Woodhead didn't have much to say about hamstring injury. Said it will get checked out when team returns home.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 8:53:16 PM
Obviously looked like a pretty significant hamstring injury. Didn't see Za'Darius Smith in locker room.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 8:53:47 PM
